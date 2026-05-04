TC Transcontinental sells its Boucherville Warehouse to Carrousel

MONTRÉAL, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A, TCL.B) announces the sale of its warehouse located in Boucherville, Québec, to Placements Carrousel inc., the parent company of Emballages Carrousel whose head office is in Boucherville, for a consideration of $34.9 million.

“This transaction is part of our plan to monetize real estate assets announced in December 2023,” said Donald LeCavalier, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TC Transcontinental. “The net proceeds from the sale will be used to further reduce our net indebtedness and to continue our strategic growth investments.”

About TC Transcontinental

Founded 50 years ago and close to 4,500 employees strong, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known under the TC Transcontinental brand, is a Canadian retail marketing services company, Canada's largest printer, and the Canadian leader in French‑language educational publishing. Driven by the vision of a more informed, educated and prosperous society, TC Transcontinental propels its clients' success across the retail, education, book and information industries. With agility, creativity and boldness, we design and deliver innovative, high‑value products and services.

The Corporation's revenues from continuing operations were $1.1 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. Until the sale of its Packaging Sector to ProAmpac, which was completed on March 6, 2026, the Corporation was also a North American leader in flexible packaging with approximately 3,600 employees, and revenues from the Corporation's discontinued operations were $1.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.tc.tc.

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