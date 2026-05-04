Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 12, 2026

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Event: First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-877-423-9813 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free) Conference ID 13759794 Webcast: Register

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available until June 12, 2026 and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi’s Investor Relations website.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

For further information, please contact:

Jushi Investor Relations

Trent Woloveck

Co-Chief Strategy Director

614-271-4349

trent@jushico.com

investors@jushico.com