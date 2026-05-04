HydroGraph Announces Matt Anderson as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today announced that Matt Anderson, CPA, CA, has been re-appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome Matt back into the CFO role,” said Kjirstin Breure, CEO of HydroGraph. “Having expertly served as HydroGraph’s CFO during a pivotal period of growth and transformation, Matt has a deep understanding of our ongoing operations, strategy and financial priorities. We continue executing on our strategic objectives for 2026 and have commenced a comprehensive search for a permanent CFO to help advance our vision of building a leading North American graphene platform and a top-tier global graphene company.”

Mr. Anderson previously served as HydroGraph’s Chief Financial Officer from September 3, 2024 to February 20, 2026. He brings over 15 years of experience providing senior financial leadership and accounting expertise to public and private companies across multiple industries.

Mr. Anderson is the Managing Director of Malaspina Consultants Inc. and has served as chief financial officer for several publicly listed companies. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University and obtained his CPA, CA designation in 2008.

Mr. Anderson replaces John Neale as CFO and Corporate Secretary. The Company thanks Mr. Neale for his service and contributions to HydroGraph and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

About Hydrograph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and uniform batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc .

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim”, “approximately”, “may”, “potential”, “opportunity”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “believe”, or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

+1-214-597-8200

matt.kreps@hydrograph.com

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for HydroGraph

len@firecrackerpr.com

888-317-4687