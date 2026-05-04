Pennant Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Call

EAGLE, Idaho, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it expects to issue its first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Pennant invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Pennant’s management will discuss its first quarter 2026 results.

To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 6, 2027.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities in 17 states. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the businesses are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at http://www.pennantgroup.com.

Contact

The Pennant Group, Inc.

(208) 401-1400

ir@pennantservices.com

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.