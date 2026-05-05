Temenos to power Questrade Financial Group’s everyday banking offering with Core Banking SaaS

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland and TORONTO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced Questrade Financial Group’s (QFG) adoption of its industry-leading Core Banking SaaS. The platform is set to power the introduction of the firm’s banking products to the Canadian market under its new regulated banking entity, Questbank.

Built on Temenos’ cloud-native Core, Data Hub, and Extensibility Framework, the firm’s modern infrastructure is designed to support the scalability and resilience required to bring a host of new banking products and services to millions of existing customers and Canadians at-large.

“As an organization, we are keenly focused on providing Canadians with better ways to become financially successful and secure,” said David Furlong, Chief Operating Officer, Questbank. “Delivering on that mission demands access to real-time data, scalability, and the ability to innovate at speed. Temenos provides the modern, composable core and specialized expertise that has allowed us to move quickly towards the introduction of our banking products, ensuring the highest levels of reliability and trust that Canadians have come to expect from their bank.”

As highlighted by QFG’s team, the SaaS-delivered Temenos platform enabled the rapid configuration of its deposit and mortgage products, aligning with key OSFI (Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions) requirements. Over time, the modern architecture will support the firm’s real-time processing capabilities, helping it to deliver intelligent, data-driven banking at scale.

“North America is a key growth market for Temenos and this go-live is another great milestone in our expanding footprint and proven delivery across Canada and the U.S.,” said Rodrigo Silva, President - Americas, Temenos. “Questrade is one of Canada’s largest and most successful financial services providers and it is extending that strength into everyday banking. Temenos Core SaaS will provide the speed, resilience and regulatory confidence required to launch this new venture, and we look forward to supporting Questrade’s continued growth.”

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class composable solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Financial Institutions of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology – on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS – to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our vision is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com .

Media Contacts Scott Rowe & Michael Anderson

Temenos Global Public Relations

Tel: +44 20 7423 3857

Email: press@temenos.com Gabriel Goonetillake

Temenos Team at Edelman Smithfield

Tel: +44 7813 407710

Temenos@EdelmanSmithfield.com





