embecta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2026.



About embecta

embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.





Contacts: Media

Christian Glazar

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

908-821-6922

Contact Media Relations Investors

Pravesh Khandelwal

VP, Head of Investor Relations

551-264-6547

Contact IR



