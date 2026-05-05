First Abu Dhabi Bank Extends Collaboration with Temenos to Modernize Banking in Saudi Arabia

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced that First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), one of the largest regional financial institutions, is extending its long-standing collaboration with Temenos through a new engagement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This initiative aims to modernize its core banking and payments platform for Islamic banking operations. It reflects FAB’s commitment to aligning with local regulatory requirements and strengthening governance within its KSA operations.

As part of the ongoing collaboration, FAB is implementing Temenos Core Banking, Payments Hub, and Data Hub on cloud infrastructure in KSA. The deployment will enable FAB to deliver scalable, Shari’ah-compliant banking services across Retail, SME and Corporate segments, while supporting compliance with regulatory standards.

FAB is extending the engagement with Temenos due to its proven track record in delivering banking solutions, modern, cloud-native architecture, and deep regional expertise. Temenos’ strong presence in KSA and success with other leading Islamic banks in the region were key differentiators in expanding this collaboration.

FAB is a long-standing Temenos client, operating multi-entity instances of Temenos Core Banking across 12 countries. This engagement in Saudi Arabia builds on a relationship spanning more than a decade and reinforces FAB’s confidence in Temenos’ technology and expertise in supporting regulatory-aligned banking operations.

Fahad Aljuwaidi, CEO, FAB KSA commented: “Our commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is both strategic and foundational to our vision for growth, innovation, and long-term value creation. In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, we are actively contributing to the transformation of the financial sector by strengthening governance, enhancing regulatory standards and introducing innovative banking solutions. Our collaboration with Temenos represents a significant step in strengthening our control environment, accelerating digital capabilities, and delivering a world-class, secure, and seamless customer experience to clients across the Kingdom.

Santhosh Rao, Managing Director – Middle East and Africa, Temenos said: “We are proud to extend our collaboration with FAB in Saudi Arabia, one of the region’s most dynamic banking markets. Our core banking technology will empower FAB to accelerate its digital transformation and drive operational excellence. This engagement builds on over a decade of collaboration between FAB and Temenos, leveraging Temenos’ strong presence and proven track record in the Kingdom.”

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class composable solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology – on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS – to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.