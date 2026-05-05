JLT Mobile Computers and Visy at TOC Europe Hamburg – Built for Uptime

At TOC Europe Hamburg, JLT Mobile Computers and Visy showcase rugged computing and intelligent automation built for uptime in 24/7 port operations – meet the team for live demos and discussions.

Växjö, Sweden, May 5, 2026 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments will exhibit at TOC Europe 2026 in Hamburg together with Visy, a specialist in AI-powered vision and OCR solutions for ports and terminals.

At the event, JLT and Visy will demonstrate how rugged hardware and intelligent automation support continuous, reliable terminal operations – where uptime is essential and downtime is not an option.



Built for Uptime – Rugged Computing for Ports and Terminals

Ports and terminals operate around the clock in harsh environments, placing high demands on reliability, durability, and long-term stability of onboard computing systems. All JLT computers are built for uptime, engineered to deliver dependable performance in vibration-heavy, weather-exposed, and mission-critical port operations.

At TOC Europe Hamburg, JLT will showcase two rugged vehicle-mounted computers designed for terminal applications and environments where the Kaleris N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS) is widely used:



JLT6015™ – A high-performance rugged computer with a large full HD widescreen display, designed for data-intensive terminal operations where visibility, connectivity, and long-term reliability are critical.

– A high-performance rugged computer with a large full HD widescreen display, designed for data-intensive terminal operations where visibility, connectivity, and long-term reliability are critical. JLT6012™ – A compact and robust computer optimized for demanding port and terminal environments requiring durable, space-efficient installations.

JLT is Navis Ready validated, continuously validating its rugged computing solutions for major releases of the Kaleris N4 TOS. This ensures seamless integration, reduced deployment risk, and stable long-term operation for ports and terminals running mission-critical workflows.

The importance of investing in rugged computing designed for long-term uptime is reflected in real-world terminal operations.

As noted by OPCSA, a container terminal operating in a demanding 24/7 port environment:

“Rather than just update to a solution that would work in today’s world, we wanted to invest in software and hardware that would serve us years into the future.”

Orlando Valerón, IT Manager, OPCSA

Meet JLT and Visy at TOC Europe

Visitors are welcome to meet the teams from JLT Mobile Computers and Visy at TOC Europe 2026, Hamburg Messe, May 19–21.



Come by stand C74 to discuss your operational requirements with Peter Lundgren, Danny Dierckx, and the team from Visy, see live demonstrations, and explore how rugged computing and intelligent automation can support reliable, round-the-clock port operations.

Appointments for meetings and demos can be pre-booked in advance. Read more about JLTs participation at TOC Hamburg here.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers’ offer for Ports and Container Terminals, the company’s products, services and solutions, visit jltmobile.com. Financial information is available on JLT's investor page.

Reader enquiries Press contact Certified Adviser JLT Mobile Computers Group pressrelease@pr.jltmobile.com Eminova Fondkommission AB Per Holmberg, CEO Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 adviser@eminova.se per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer and supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.