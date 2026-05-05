Joveo Introduces AI Scheduling, Automating Interview Coordination for Candidates and Recruiting Teams

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing, today launched AI Scheduling , an AI-powered solution that automates interview coordination across candidates, recruiters, and interviewers. Joveo’s AI Scheduling removes previously insurmountable bottlenecks in workflows, especially in high-volume, multi-stakeholder hiring environments.

Recruiting teams know that every second counts during the hiring process, especially in times of mounting applicant volume. Scheduling has remained one of the most manual and frustrating aspects of the recruiting workflow, directly impacting the overall experience for everyone involved.

To solve this, Joveo’s AI Scheduling serves as an interview coordination layer that eliminates the traditional back-and-forth and calendar management, saving recruiters up to 40 hours per month. Rather than having to align multiple stakeholders across time zones, AI Scheduling intelligently orchestrates interview slots using real-time calendar data and workflow-based triggers. All scheduling activity – bookings, updates, cancellations – is synced with the ATS, ensuring a single, accurate system of record.

“In hiring, speed wins the best fit candidates, and delays lose them to the competition. At the same time, as applicant volumes grow, inefficiencies compound,” said Kshitij (KJ) Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “With our AI Scheduling solution, we’re helping recruiters reclaim valuable time in their day while streamlining a historically laborious step in the process. Moving candidates from qualified to scheduled faster helps accelerate the overall hiring cycle.”

With Joveo AI Scheduling, recruiting teams can:

Automate interview coordination 24/7, and eliminate back-and-forth communication, saving up to 40 hours per recruiter per month

Ensure accurate, real-time availability with calendar synchronization and ATS updates

Intelligently assign interviews based on recruiter bandwidth, ensuring balanced workloads

Get full visibility into scheduling performance with real-time metrics, such as time-to-schedule and scheduling delays

Spot bottlenecks early to track efficiency across teams and continuously refine processes in order to reduce time-to-hire and accelerate outcomes

Reduce drop-off rates by moving candidates from qualified to scheduled in less than one minute

At the same time, candidates benefit from the ability to:

Self-schedule interviews instantly, 24/7, based on available time slots

Complete the scheduling process without friction, worry, delay, or repeated communication

Engage in the format most convenient for them, including web, email, SMS, and WhatsApp, as well as through an AI-powered chatbot

Reschedule or cancel interviews independently without recruiter intervention

Receive automated reminders complete with detailed interview information, including time, format, and meeting links



By taking the complexity out of calendar coordination for everyone involved, Joveo’s AI Scheduling promotes intelligent interview orchestration, with additional features including a browser-based extension, performance analytics, a centralized dashboard, and enterprise-grade security and governance to ensure compliance, making it ideal for staffing agencies, strategic recruiting partners, and high-volume hiring teams.

The release of AI Scheduling follows Joveo’s recent introduction of AI Interviewer, designed to help recruiting teams automate interviews and manage high applicant volume, and the “Ask Joveo” AI Agent built into its AI Analytics platform.

To learn more about AI Scheduling and get started, visit https://www.joveo.com/ai-interview-scheduling .

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered, high-performance recruitment marketing, Joveo is transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world’s largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and media agencies. The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the best candidates on time and within budget.

Powering millions of jobs every day, Joveo’s AI-led recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.

For more information about Joveo’s award-winning platform and solutions, visit www.joveo.com.