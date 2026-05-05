Global Indemnity Group, LLC Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Operating Income of $8.3 Million and Current Accident Year Combined Ratio of 94.9% Demonstrate Continued Underlying Underwriting Profitability on 5.4% Growth in Net Earned Premiums

 | Source: Global Indemnity Group, LLC Global Indemnity Group, LLC

WILMINGTON, Del., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (Nasdaq: GBLI) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Operating income was $8.3 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to an operating loss of $4.1 million, or ($0.30) per share in 2025. Net income available to common shareholders was $4.1 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million, or ($0.30) per share in 2025. Current accident year underwriting income increased to $5.5 million in 2026, growth of 4% over 2025 excluding the California Wildfires, with a 54.8% loss ratio and a 94.9% combined ratio. Pretax Adjusted Operating Contribution of $20.0 million and Adjusted Return on Equity of 12.5% were in line with prior year.

Highlights of Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

As-Reported Operating Performance

  • Operating income of $8.3 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to an operating loss of $4.1 million, or ($0.30) per share, in 2025. Net income available to common shareholders of $4.1 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million, or ($0.30) per share, in 2025. Both measures for 2025 included $12.2 million of after-tax loss from the January 2025 California Wildfires ("California Wildfires").
  • Calendar year combined ratio improved 16.6 points to 95.1% compared to 111.7% in 2025, driven primarily by the impact of the California Wildfires in 2025. The loss ratio remains strong at 54.8% driving underwriting income.

Operating Performance (excluding California Wildfires)

  • Current accident year underwriting income grew 4% to $5.5 million compared to $5.3 million in 2025 supported by 5.4% growth in net earned premiums to $98.4 million.
  • Current accident year combined ratio of 94.9% was in line with 94.8% in 2025 reflecting stable underlying loss experience and a stable expense ratio.
  • Operating income of $8.3 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.57 per share, in 2025.

Investment Results

  • Net investment income of $12.2 million compared to $14.8 million in 2025 reflecting a $2.3 million market value decline on a single limited partnership position for which the Company expects to record a full recovery in the second quarter of 2026 and an increased allocation to U.S. Treasuries.
  • Total investment return of $6.7 million, or 1.9% annualized, compared to $19.3 million, or 5.4%, in 2025 primarily driven by mark-to-market adjustments on fixed income securities due to an increase in Treasury rates and which are expected to recover.

Premium Growth

  • Gross written premiums of $96.5 million compared to $98.7 million in 2025. Excluding terminated business in 2025, gross written premiums were down 0.7%.
    • Wholesale Commercial: $61.5 million, down 5.2% from $64.9 million, reflects the Company maintaining pricing and return standards amidst competitive market conditions, particularly as regards property rate reductions. Wholesale Commercial’s property rate change was flat for the first quarter of 2026.
    • Vacant Express: $11.5 million, up 4.9%, and Collectibles: $4.6 million, up 12.6%, driven by premium rate increases, new agency appointments, and organic growth from existing agents.
    • Specialty Products: $7.7 million, up 2.4% from $7.6 million, with growth from new products and existing programs more than offsetting the impact of terminated business; excluding terminated products, Specialty Products grew 21.3%.
    • Assumed Reinsurance: $11.2 million, compared to $10.9 million, reflecting new treaties incepting during 2025 and 2026.

Capital Position and Book Value

  • Common shareholders’ equity of $700.1 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $702.6 million at December 31, 2025; impacted by $2.6 million of unrealized losses, net of tax, within the fixed income portfolio due to an increase in Treasury rates.
  • Book value per share of $47.92 at March 31, 2026 compared to $48.96 at December 31, 2025.
  • The Company paid dividends of $5.1 million, or $0.35 per common share, during the quarter. Since its 2003 initial public offering, the Company has returned $654.6 million to shareholders, including $522.2 million in share repurchases and $132.4 million in dividends and distributions.


Selected Consolidated Operating Information for the Three Months Ended March 31, 
$ in Millions, except per share data 
      
 2026  2025 
Gross written premiums$96.5  $98.7 
Gross written premiums - Belmont Core$96.5  $98.4 
Investment income$12.2  $14.8 
Annualized investment return 1.9%  5.4%
Underwriting income (loss)$5.3  $(10.5)
Underwriting income (loss), current accident year$5.5  $(10.3)
Underwriting income, current accident year, excluding California Wildfires$5.5  $5.3 
Corporate expenses$9.0  $9.5 
Operating income (loss)$8.3  $(4.1)
Operating income excluding California Wildfires$8.3  $8.1 
Pretax adjusted operating contribution (1)$20.0  $20.1 
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders$4.1  $(4.1)
Net income available to common shareholders excluding California Wildfires$4.1  $8.1 
Adjusted return on equity, annualized, excluding California Wildfires (2) 12.5%  12.5%
      
Per Share Data:     
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders per share$0.29  $(0.30)
Net income available to common shareholders per share excluding California Wildfires$0.29  $0.58 
Operating income (loss) per share$0.57  $(0.30)
Operating income per share excluding California Wildfires$0.57  $0.57 
      
Combined ratio:     
Loss ratio 54.8%  71.5%
Expense ratio 40.3%  40.2%
Combined ratio 95.1%  111.7%
Combined ratio, current accident year 94.9%  111.5%
Combined ratio, current accident year excluding California Wildfires 94.9%  94.8%


(1)Equals investment income plus underwriting income for current accident year excluding losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred from California Wildfires and market value decline on a single limited partnership position that the Company expects to record a full recovery in the second quarter of 2026.
(2)Excludes corporate expenses, investment income on excess capital, and prior year underwriting income (loss).
  


Segment Income (Loss) for the Three Months Ended March 31, 
$ in Millions 
                               
  Agency and
Insurance
Services		  Belmont Core  Belmont
Non-Core		  Eliminations  Consolidated 
  2026  2025  2026  2025  2026  2025  2026  2025  2026  2025 
                               
Revenues:                              
Net earned premiums $  $  $98.4  $92.3  $  $1.0  $  $  $98.4  $93.3 
Commissions and fee income  13.2   14.4               (12.4)  (14.0)  0.8   0.4 
Total revenues $13.2  $14.4  $98.4  $92.3  $  $1.0  $(12.4) $(14.0) $99.2  $93.7 
                               
Losses and expenses                              
Net loss and loss adjustment expenses $  $  $54.3  $66.5  $  $0.5  $(0.4) $(0.3) $53.9  $66.7 
Acquisition costs and other operating expenses  13.6   12.6   38.9   37.4   0.3   1.2   (12.0)  (13.7)  40.8   37.5 
Total losses and expenses $13.6  $12.6  $93.2  $103.9  $0.3  $1.7  $(12.4) $(14.0) $94.7  $104.2 
                               
Segment income (loss) $(0.4) $1.8  $5.2  $(11.6) $(0.3) $(0.7) $  $  $4.5  $(10.5)
                               
Segment income (loss) excluding California Wildfires $(0.4) $1.8  $5.2  $4.0  $(0.3) $(0.7) $  $  $4.5  $5.1 



Segment Written Premiums for the Three Months Ended March 31, 
$ in Millions 
                   
  Belmont Core  Belmont Non-Core  Total 
  2026  2025  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Gross written premiums $96.5  $98.4  $(0.1) $0.3  $96.5  $98.7 
Net written premiums $92.6  $95.6  $(0.1) $0.2  $92.6  $95.9 



Belmont Core Gross Written Premiums for the Three Months Ended March 31,
$ In Millions
         
  2026  2025  % Change
Wholesale Commercial $61.5  $64.9  (5.2%)
Vacant Express  11.5   10.9  4.9%
Collectibles  4.6   4.1  12.6%
Specialty Products  7.7   7.6  2.4%
Assumed Reinsurance  11.2   10.9  2.5%
Gross written premiums  96.5   98.4  (1.9%)
Terminated business     (1.2) -
Total gross written premiums, excluding terminated business $96.5  $97.2  (0.7%)



Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data 
$ and Shares in Millions, except per share data 
      
 March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025 
Cash and invested assets, net$1,390.5  $1,420.2 
Total assets$1,680.1  $1,720.8 
Shareholders’ equity$704.1  $706.6 
      
Book value per share$47.92  $48.96 
Book value per share plus cumulative     
dividends and excluding AOCI$57.52  $58.04 
Shares Outstanding 14.6   14.4 



Change in Consolidated Common Shareholders’ Equity and Book Value per Share 
$ and Shares in Millions, except per share data 
          
  Common
Shareholders'
Equity		  Common Shares  Book Value
Per Share		 
Balance at January 1, 2026 $702.6   14.4  $48.96 
Net income  4.2      0.29 
Fair value of fixed maturities  (2.6)     (0.18)
Stock compensation / share issuance  1.0   0.2   (0.80)
Dividends  (5.1)     (0.35)
Balance at March 31, 2026 $700.1   14.6  $47.92 



Market Value of Consolidated Investments      
$ in Millions 
       
  March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025 
Fixed maturities $1,323.6  $1,325.5 
Cash and cash equivalents  34.8   65.5 
Total fixed maturities and cash and cash equivalents  1,358.4   1,391.0 
Equities and other invested assets  36.6   50.8 
Total cash and invested assets, gross  1,395.0   1,441.8 
Payable for securities  (4.5)  (21.6)
Total cash and invested assets, net $1,390.5  $1,420.2 



Total Pre-Tax Consolidated Investment Return 
Three Months Ended March 31, 
$ in Millions 
      
 2026  2025 
Fixed maturities$13.6  $14.8 
Equities 0.6   0.1 
Limited partnerships (2.0)  (0.1)
Net investment income$12.2  $14.8 
      
Net realized investment gains (losses) (2.2)  0.1 
Net unrealized investment gains (losses) (3.3)  4.4 
Net realized and unrealized investment return (5.5)  4.5 
      
Total investment return$6.7  $19.3 
      
Average total cash and invested assets$1,405.4  $1,436.2 
      
Total annualized investment return % 1.9%  5.4%



Global Indemnity Group, LLC 
Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 
$ and Shares in Thousands, expect per share data 
(Unaudited) 
   
 2026  2025 
Gross written premiums$96,450  $98,675 
Net written premiums$92,568  $95,864 
      
Net earned premiums$98,355  $93,316 
Net investment income 12,218   14,782 
Net realized investment gains (losses) (2,243)  136 
Other income 847   417 
Total revenues 109,177   108,651 
      
Net losses and loss adjustment expenses 53,861   66,738 
Acquisition costs and other operating expenses 40,763   37,507 
Corporate expenses 9,038   9,500 
Income (loss) before income taxes 5,515   (5,094)
Income tax expense (benefit) 1,269   (1,105)
Net income (loss) 4,246   (3,989)
Less: preferred stock distributions 110   110 
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders$4,136  $(4,099)
      
Per share data:     
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders (1)     
Basic$0.29  $(0.30)
Diluted$0.29  $(0.30)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding     
Basic 14,351   13,867 
Diluted 14,405   13,867 
      
Cash distributions declared per common share$0.35  $0.35 
      
Combined ratio analysis:     
Loss ratio 54.8%  71.5%
Expense ratio 40.3%  40.2%
Combined ratio 95.1%  111.7%


(1)For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, “weighted average shares outstanding - basic” was used to calculate “diluted earnings per share” due to a net loss for the period.
  


Global Indemnity Group, LLC 
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
$ in Thousands 
       
  (Unaudited)
March 31, 2026		  December 31, 2025 
ASSETS      
Fixed maturities:      
Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,331,715 and $1,330,310; net
of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025)		 $1,323,562  $1,325,502 
Equity securities, at fair value  26,409   33,673 
Other invested assets  10,183   17,097 
Total investments  1,360,154   1,376,272 
       
Cash and cash equivalents  34,830   65,542 
Premium receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses of      
$3,687 at March 31, 2026 and $3,640 at December 31, 2025  71,411   66,969 
Reinsurance receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses of      
$1,488 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025  64,416   62,595 
Funds held by ceding insurers  21,979   22,114 
Deferred income taxes  21,818   20,076 
Deferred acquisition costs  40,226   41,183 
Intangible assets  16,729   16,845 
Goodwill  4,820   4,820 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums  4,196   3,607 
Income tax receivable     2,617 
Lease right of use assets  7,806   8,166 
Other assets  31,731   29,956 
Total assets $1,680,116  $1,720,762 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Liabilities:      
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $747,143  $750,191 
Unearned premiums  177,530   182,728 
Reinsurance balances payable  3,098   1,860 
Payable for securities  4,467   21,594 
Contingent commissions  2,828   7,159 
Income tax payable  196    
Lease liabilities  7,902   8,331 
Other liabilities  32,842   42,309 
Total liabilities $976,006  $1,014,172 
       
Shareholders’ equity:      
Series A cumulative fixed rate preferred shares, $1,000 par value;      
100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding:      
4,000 and 4,000 shares, respectively, liquidation preference:      
$1,000 per share and $1,000 per share, respectively  4,000   4,000 
Common shares: no par value; 900,000,000 common shares      
authorized; class A common shares issued: 12,103,283 and 11,844,995,       
respectively (inclusive of class A common shares designated as class A-2      
common shares of 780,000 and 550,000, respectively); class A common shares      
outstanding:10,815,515 and 10,557,227, respectively (inclusive of class A
common shares designated as class A-2 common shares of 780,000 and		      
550,000, respectively); class B common shares issued and outstanding:
3,793,612 and 3,793,612, respectively		      
Additional paid-in capital (1)  466,723   465,720 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax  (6,596)  (4,000)
Retained earnings (1)  272,675   273,562 
Class A common shares in treasury, at cost: 1,287,768 and 1,287,768 shares, respectively  (32,692)  (32,692)
Total shareholders’ equity  704,110   706,590 
       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,680,116  $1,720,762 


(1)Since the Company’s initial public offering in 2003, the Company has returned $654.6 million to shareholders, including $522.2 million in share repurchases and $132.4 million in dividends/distributions.
  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 
Summary of Consolidated Operating Income (Loss) for the Three Months Ended March 31, (1) 
$ and Shares in Millions, except per share data 
       
  2026  2025 
Operating income (loss), net of tax (2) $8.3  $(4.1)
Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax  (1.8)  0.1 
Market value decline on limited partnership investment  (2.3)  - 
Net income (loss) $4.2  $(4.0)
       
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted  14.4   13.9 
       
Operating income (loss) per share – diluted (3) $0.57  $(0.30)


(1)Operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized investment gains (losses) and other unique charges not related to operations. Operating income (loss) is not a substitute for net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.
(2)Operating income (loss), net of tax, excludes preferred shareholder distributions of $0.1 million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.
(3)The operating income (loss) per share calculation is net of preferred shareholder distributions of $0.1 million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.
  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 
Pretax Adjusted Operating Contribution for the Three Months Ended March 31, 
$ in Millions 
       
  2026  2025 
Investment income $12.2  $14.8 
Underwriting income (loss), current accident year  5.5   (10.3)
Adjustments      
California Wildfires net losses and loss adjustment expenses     15.6 
Market value decline on limited partnership investment  2.3    
Pretax adjusted operating contribution (1) $20.0  $20.1 


(1)Pretax adjusted operating contribution, a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to investment income plus underwriting income for current accident year excluding losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred from California Wildfires and market value decline on a single limited partnership position that the Company expects to record a full recovery in the second quarter of 2026. Pretax adjusted operating contribution is not a substitute for income (loss) before income taxes determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.
  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 
Adjusted Return on Equity (ROE) for the Three Months Ended March 31, 
$ in Millions 
                         
  2026  2025 
                         
  Income
(loss) after
tax (1)		  Average
Return on
Equity (3)		 Average
Equity (2)		  Income
(loss) after
tax (1)		  Average
Return on
Equity (3)		 Average
Equity (2)		 
Operating income (loss) $ 8.3   4.7 % $ 705.4  $ (4.1)  (2.4)% $ 688.1 
Adjustments, net of tax                        
Investment income on excess capital   (2.2)  1.1 %   -    (2.1)  (3.2)%   - 
Corporate expenses   6.9   6.6 %   -    7.5   6.8 %   - 
California wildfires losses   -   - %   -    12.2   11.2 %   - 
Prior accident year underwriting loss   0.1   0.1 %   -    0.1   0.1 %   - 
Total adjustments, net of tax   4.8   7.8 %   -    17.7   14.9 %   - 
Adjusted income $ 13.1   12.5 % $ 418.3  $ 13.6   12.5 % $ 435.1 


(1)Adjusted income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to operating income (loss) excluding after-tax investment income on excess capital plus the after-tax impact of corporate expenses, California wildfires losses and prior accident year underwriting income (loss). Adjusted income is not a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.
(2)Average equity is the average of the beginning and ending equity for the calendar year, adjusted for average excess capital for the calendar year.
(3)Adjusted return on equity is equal to adjusted income divided by average equity, annualized.
  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios for the Three Months Ended March 31, 
$ in Thousands

The following reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures or ratios, which excludes the impact of prior accident year adjustments and the California Wildfires, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure or ratio. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures or ratios are useful to investors when evaluating the Company's underwriting performance as trends in the Company's segments may be obscured by prior accident year adjustments and the California Wildfires. These non-GAAP financial measures or ratios should not be considered as a substitute for its most directly comparable GAAP measure or ratio and do not reflect the overall underwriting profitability of the Company.


  2026  2025 
       
Consolidated current accident year underwriting income      
Underwriting income (loss) (1) $5,323  $(10,512)
Effect of prior accident year  159   184 
Current accident year underwriting income (loss) (2)  5,482   (10,328)
California Wildfires net losses and loss adjustment expenses     15,600 
Current accident year underwriting income excluding California Wildfires (2) $5,482  $5,272 
       
Consolidated underwriting income      
Underwriting income (loss) (1) $5,323  $(10,512)
California Wildfires net losses and loss adjustment expenses     15,600 
Underwriting income excluding California Wildfires (2) $5,323  $5,088 
       
Belmont Core segment income      
Belmont Core segment income (loss) (1) $5,242  $(11,582)
California Wildfires net losses and loss adjustment expenses     15,600 
Belmont Core segment income excluding California Wildfires (2) $5,242  $4,018 
       
Consolidated segment income      
Consolidated segment income (loss) (1) $4,578  $(10,512)
California Wildfires net losses and loss adjustment expenses     15,600 
Consolidated segment income excluding California Wildfires (2) $4,578  $5,088 
       
Net income available to common shareholders      
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders (1) $4,136  $(4,099)
California Wildfires net losses and loss adjustment expenses (net of tax) (3)     12,216 
Net income available to common shareholders excluding California Wildfires (2) $4,136  $8,117 
       
Operating income      
Operating income (loss) (4) $8,271  $(4,105)
California Wildfires net losses and loss adjustment expenses (net of tax) (3)     12,216 
Operating income excluding California Wildfires (2) $8,271  $8,111 
       
Current accident year combined ratio      
Combined ratio (1)  95.1%  111.7%
Effect of prior accident year  (0.2%)  (0.2%)
Current accident year combined ratio (2)  94.9%  111.5%
Impact of California Wildfires     (16.7%)
Current accident year combined ratio excluding California Wildfires (2)  94.9%  94.8%


(1)Most directly comparable GAAP measure / ratio
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure / ratio
(3) Represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses of $15.6 million less tax benefit of $3.4 million.
(4) See previous table for reconciliation of operating income to net income which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
  

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (Nasdaq: GBLI) is a publicly traded holding company with a diversified portfolio of property and casualty insurance-related entities.

Katalyx Holdings LLC includes:

  • Four agencies focused on sourcing, underwriting, and servicing primary and assumed reinsurance business: Penn-America Insurance Services, LLC; Valyn Re LLC; J.H. Ferguson & Associates, LLC (including Vacant Express); and Collectibles Insurance Services, LLC.
  • Three specialized insurance service businesses: Kaleidoscope Insurance Technologies, Inc., a developer of proprietary underwriting and policy systems supporting Katalyx’s agencies and broader digital initiatives; Sayata, an AI-enabled digital marketplace and agency for small commercial insurance; and Liberty Insurance Adjustment Agency, Inc., a provider of claims evaluation, adjustment, and related services.

Belmont Holdings GX, Inc. consists of five statutory insurance carriers, each rated “A” (Excellent) by AM Best:
Penn-America Insurance Company, United National Insurance Company, Penn-Patriot Insurance Company, Diamond State Insurance Company, and Penn-Star Insurance Company.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.gbli.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and information available as of the date of this release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, risks related to the timing and execution of the Company’s strategy, and other operational or strategic risks. Additional details regarding these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Global Indemnity undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Investor / Media Contact:  Scott Eckstein / Patrick Federle KCSA Strategic Communications  |  (212) 896-1210  |  GBLI@kcsa.com


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