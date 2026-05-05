Ionic Digital Appoints Chris Hickman as CFO and Richard Carson as General Counsel

WASHINGTON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Digital Inc . (“Ionic Digital” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure solutions company supporting the expanding needs of high-performance computing and AI, today announces the expansion of the Company’s executive leadership team with the appointments of Chris Hickman as Chief Financial Officer and Richard Carson as General Counsel.

With the addition of these two powerhouse industry leaders with more than 50 years of combined experience across finance and law, Ionic Digital has solidified its core executive team, further strengthening the Company’s ability to deliver the high-performance infrastructure and power certainty required for the demanding AI landscape.

“Chris and Richard bring the precise expertise Ionic Digital requires at this pivotal stage of our growth,” said Andy Stewart, CEO of Ionic Digital. “Chris' deep background in energy, infrastructure and capital markets, paired with Richard's extensive experience in corporate governance, provides the leadership foundation necessary to scale our platform and execute our public market strategy with the highest level of accountability. We have never been better positioned to deliver on our mission of providing the power-ready infrastructure and speed to market that the AI economy demands.”

Fueling Growth with Disciplined Financial Leadership

Chris Hickman joins Ionic Digital with more than 20 years of experience in finance across the digital infrastructure and energy sectors. He most recently served as CEO and CFO of Tillman Infrastructure. Prior to that, Hickman held senior leadership roles at Crown Castle, a publicly traded U.S. wireless infrastructure company, spanning investor relations, capital markets and operational finance and strategy.

Earlier in his career, he held senior finance, strategy and corporate development roles at Noble Energy, where he led the successful initial public offering of Noble Midstream Partners and established the finance organization supporting a multi-billion-dollar joint venture. Hickman brings deep experience advising boards and executive leadership on capital markets strategy, mergers and acquisitions, capital allocation and value creation across complex, capital-intensive businesses.

“I am thrilled to join Ionic Digital at this moment in the Company’s evolution,” said Hickman. “Ionic is exceptionally well-positioned with immediate access to grid-connected, power-ready sites, a strong financial foundation to scale and a data center-first management team with deep industry experience. I look forward to building the financial organization, developing investor relationships and ensuring disciplined capital allocation to drive growth that creates long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Building a Foundation of Trust, Governance and Compliance

Richard Carson brings more than 30 years of legal and executive experience to his role as General Counsel at Ionic Digital. With a distinguished background spanning energy, infrastructure and fintech, his expertise encompasses commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions and regulatory compliance. Carson’s deep experience advising capital-intensive, regulated businesses uniquely equips him to support Ionic Digital as the Company advances its strategic focus on developing powered land assets and scaling infrastructure for high-performance computing and AI-driven workloads.

Prior to joining Ionic Digital, Carson served as Chief Legal Officer of Prahsys Inc., where he continues to serve on the Board of Directors. Previously, he held senior executive and legal roles at Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., Cypress Energy Partners, L.P., The Williams Companies, Inc., and GableGotwals, advising executive teams and boards through periods of significant growth, capital formation and public company transition.

“Ionic Digital is building the critical foundation required to power the future of HPC and AI, and I am honored to join this high-caliber team,” said Carson. “My focus will be on building a legal and governance framework that supports the Company’s growth while maintaining the discipline and transparency expected of a public company.”

These executive team appointments follow the recent announcement of Antonio Piraino as Chief Strategy Officer and Mark Lambourne as Chief Development Officer, solidifying a leadership group with decades of collective experience in global data center operations and strategic acquisitions.

Delivering a New Digital Experience for the Future

Complementing its leadership team expansion, Ionic Digital is also unveiling a redesigned website and brand presence to reflect its strategic evolution. The refreshed digital experience reinforces the Company’s position as a trusted, power-ready partner for hyperscalers, NeoClouds and institutional stakeholders. Explore the new site at ionicdigital.com .

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital is the fast-track provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center infrastructure, designed to drive stability in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. In an industry where constrained power and extended development timelines cause bottlenecks, Ionic Digital delivers certainty in performance, scalability and speed to market, providing fully ready assets and the rigorous due diligence required for the world’s most intensive AI workloads. Led by a seasoned team with deep experience developing hundreds of megawatts and raising billions in capital, Ionic Digital is the definitive, trusted foundation for the future of AI.

To learn more, visit ionicdigital.com and follow us on LinkedIn .