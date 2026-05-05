zSpace Expands Immersive Learning Footprint in Poland with New 3D STEM Laboratory at Bieruń High School

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education and workforce development, today announced the successful implementation of a new immersive 3D STEM laboratory at Bieruń High School in Bieruń, Poland, further expanding access to hands-on, experiential learning opportunities for students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The new state-of-the-art 3D laboratory was officially inaugurated with participation from key regional and education leaders, including Marek Wójcik, representative of the Silesian Voivodeship government, Łukasz Piotr Odelga, Starost (executive head) of the Bieruń-Lędziny District, and Aleksandra Dyla, Silesian Education Superintendent. Their attendance highlighted the region’s strong commitment to advancing digital transformation in education and strengthening STEM-focused learning pathways for students.

The project’s realization was also driven by the principal of Bieruń High School, Romuald Kubiciel, who conceived the idea, organized the funding, and secured the necessary approvals from local authorities.

As part of the implementation, Bieruń High School deployed 10 zSpace Inspire 2 AR/VR laptops, enabling students to engage in immersive, interactive 3D learning experiences across core STEM disciplines. The system allows students to explore complex scientific concepts, manipulate detailed 3D models, and conduct virtual experiments that bring abstract ideas to life in a highly engaging environment.

Educators will integrate zSpace technology into classroom instruction to enhance student engagement, improve conceptual understanding, and support inquiry-based learning across multiple subject areas.

“This implementation at Bieruń High School reflects the continued momentum in Poland toward equipping students with innovative, future-ready learning tools,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “Immersive 3D technology enables learners to move beyond passive instruction and actively engage with the concepts they are studying.”

The project was delivered in collaboration with zSpace’s authorized education partner in Europe, Edukacja3D (Education3D), who supported local coordination, deployment, and educator enablement. Through this partnership, schools in the region gain access not only to immersive technology but also to training and ongoing instructional support to ensure long-term success in the classroom. "As a partner to schools in Poland, our team seeks the most impactful innovations to support providing students with a world-class education. Bringing zSpace to Bieruń is an example of this commitment," said Maciej Roth at Edukacja3D.

Regional leaders emphasized the importance of initiatives like the Bieruń High School 3D lab in preparing students for future careers in technology-driven industries and supporting broader education modernization goals across the Silesian region.

The Bieruń High School implementation further strengthens zSpace’s growing presence in Europe and reinforces its mission to expand equitable access to immersive, experiential learning environments worldwide.



Aleksandra Dyla, Silesian Education Superintendent, receives a demonstration of zSpace.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

Senior Marketing Director, zSpace, Inc.

press@zspace.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

ZSPC@gateway-grp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d11294f-481f-4b38-a2af-5ed9cdb7b5d7