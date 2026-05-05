KCM Unveils Its New Online Home, a First in a Decade

Fort Worth, TX, USA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in over 10 years, Kenneth Copeland Ministries has made substantial updates and changes to its website. The digital experience team of KCM sees this year-long overhaul of KCM.org as a “new era for the ministry.”

Chief Marketing Officer of KCM, Courtney Copeland, agrees wholeheartedly.

“For nearly six decades, KCM.org has been a place where anyone worldwide has received encouragement, direction, or a word from the Lord,” she said. “Yet, the one commonality among the blogs, articles, testimonies and videos has been faith. My grandfather wanted this website to become a place for our Partners and friends to find faith every day. And now it is.”

To help the world navigate to a single destination for faith, it required heightened technology and a central focus on user needs, including, later this year, a full Programmable Search Engine model—an uncommon development for churches or ministries.

“This website was never intended to be an ‘out of the box’ development,” Copeland continued. “We are a full-stack, cloud-hosted shop, which allows us to create an optimized experience focused on ease of use, maximized search for content, and utilize AI to categorize all features.”

The latest scripting techniques implemented by the web development and digital experience teams created the following features for the new KCM.org:

WCAG 2.2-compliance

Automatic, scalable, cloud-based infrastructures for the increasing demands of new and returning users

Collaborative LLM (large-language model) features that allow users to ask questions instead of searching for single keywords

Holistic view of decades of content from Kenneth Copeland Ministries that best serves the needs of Partners and friends on KCM.org

Pioneering use of scripting to match user searches with the accurate needs of many types of content and categories

Copeland stressed what she believes is the most important feature of the new website: “It cannot be overstated how we created this website to be fluid in terms of how it presents content. Essentially, as the user grows in faith, the website will eventually grow with them. And that’s precisely how a mission-minded team designed it to be.”

To learn more about the evolved website and its many features, visit KCM.org.

About Kenneth Copeland Ministries

Kenneth Copeland is a globally renowned teacher of God’s Word, an acclaimed multimedia speaker of faith, an international best-selling author, and a GRAMMY-nominated recording artist. He and his wife, Gloria, are founders of Kenneth Copeland Ministries, Kenneth Copeland Bible College, Eagle Mountain International Church, and Victory Channel, all based in Fort Worth, Texas. For 58 years, he has taught uncompromising principles and biblical truths of faith, love, healing, holistic prosperity, redemption and righteousness worldwide. For more information, visit kcm.org.

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