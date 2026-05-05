MODE Global Opens Flagship Mexico Office in Puebla

Better Visibility : A local office delivers improved network visibility, giving customers a quicker, easier line of sight for informed decision-making.

: A local office delivers improved network visibility, giving customers a quicker, easier line of sight for informed decision-making. Streamlined Processes : By reducing handoffs and managing all movements in-house, our teams are able to work more effectively and efficiently, simplifying the shipping process.

: By reducing handoffs and managing all movements in-house, our teams are able to work more effectively and efficiently, simplifying the shipping process. Enhanced Security: Limiting handoffs between entities also improves security, minimizing the chance for thieves to insert themselves into the process and take advantage of any gaps in the system.





DALLAS, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider with more than 200 offices in the United States and Canada, has officially opened its first office in Mexico, formally connecting its service offerings throughout the North American continent.





“While the MODE Global network has previously worked closely with local partners to assist customers with cross-border shipments, opening a MODE-controlled office allows our network to provide Mexico-centric services directly to customers,” said Ty LaSalle, director of national accounts and head of the new Mexico office at MODE Global. “The new intra-Mexico services complement our existing cross-border solutions, further streamlining customers’ supply chains and giving them an even clearer line of sight.”

Through its various subsidiary brands, MODE Global has provided logistic services throughout North America since 1989. MODE operates through an agent-model with both corporate-owned offices as well as those owned and operated by independent business owners. The Mexico office is a corporately owned and managed office and transportation yard that will provide full over-the-road (OTR) services as well as intermodal, air and ocean transportation. With growing demand for intra-Mexico services to complement pre-existing cross-border shipping, this was the next logical step for MODE to take to meet the needs of its customers.

“We’re excited to embark on this next chapter of international expansion,” said Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. “Seeing our footprint continue to grow at a time when the industry is feeling tremendous pressure is something we’re exceptionally proud of. This new office strategically positions MODE Global for new markets and gives us the ability to extend our exceptional service to local customers in region.”

The MODE Global Puebla office opened its doors on April 15 to begin assisting a leading automotive company with their logistics needs. To learn more about how MODE Global can assist with your shipping needs, connect with an expert.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08ffe9ea-8ddc-471a-81f9-3d784b7c3d25