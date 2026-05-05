Cellution Biologics Celebrates Expansion of U.S. Headquarters in Roswell, Georgia

ROSWELL, Ga., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellution Biologics Inc., a regenerative medicine company focused on advancing human-tissue based products, today announced the expansion of its U.S. headquarters in Roswell, Georgia. The company will commemorate the milestone with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by senior leadership, employees, and invited guests.

The ceremony will feature Mayur Abhaya, Managing Director of LifeCell International, Cellution Biologics’ parent company, and Shiva Arjunon, President of Cellution Biologics. The event underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its presence in the United States and supporting its growing customer base.

The expanded Roswell facility includes corporate offices, warehousing and distribution capabilities, and enhanced customer support services. The investment is designed to improve operational efficiency, streamline logistics, and elevate the level of service provided to healthcare providers nationwide.

“This expansion represents an important step forward in our mission to deliver innovative solutions to clinicians and their patients,” said Shiva Arjunon, President of Cellution Biologics Inc.. “By enhancing our infrastructure, we are better positioned to support our customers with speed, reliability, and a high standard of service.”

Mayur Abhaya, Managing Director of LifeCell International, added, “The growth of Cellution Biologics reflects our broader commitment to expanding access to advanced biologic solutions globally. The Roswell headquarters will serve as a key hub in delivering on that vision in the United States.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the Roswell headquarters. The event marks a significant milestone in Cellution Biologics’ continued growth and reinforces its dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and customer support.

About Cellution Biologics Inc.

Cellution Biologics Inc. is a regenerative medicine company specializing in the development and commercialization of human tissue-based products designed to support healing across a range of clinical applications. The company is committed to advancing patient care through innovation, quality, and collaboration with healthcare professionals

About LifeCell International

LifeCell International, a leader in regenerative medicine and biotechnology, is dedicated to developing and delivering innovative biologic solutions that improve patient outcomes. Through its subsidiaries, including Cellution Biologics Inc., LifeCell continues to expand its global footprint in advanced wound care and surgical applications.

Media Contact:

Jon Werner

VP - Marketing

Cellution Biologics

jon.w@cellutionbiologics.com

+1-443-315-3344