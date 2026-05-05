Tavern in the Square with Paytronix Spikes Insider Loyalty Program Registrations by 86%

NEWTON, Mass., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement solutions for restaurants and c-stores, today announced alongside Tavern in the Square, a full-service restaurant and bar with 20 locations across New England, the results of a Fall 2025 sports promotion called “The Winner’s Circle,” which drove program registration up by 86 percent. Conducted by the brand’s Paytronix-powered Insider Loyalty program, the New England Patriots-themed sports promotion also experienced explosive participation and drove an increase in seasonal traffic as participants returned to redeem their rewards for additional meals.

“Our commitment to the New-England community is a cornerstone of our brand; the ability to bring that into the Insider program has been an incredible success. The program was a major opportunity to build interest, grow registration and drive incremental sales and we achieved all three,” said Elisse Ciollo, vice president of strategy & analytics, at Broadway Restaurant Group. “Patriots fans are among the most passionate and devoted in the country, we’re happy to be supporting our local fans and bringing them value.”

Patriots’ Based Campaign

Heading into the Fall of 2025, Tavern in the Square wanted to renew its football season relevance and engagement without alienating the guest base it has amassed, especially its robust weekend brunch guests, who are not driven to visit purely for sports.

The brand’s “Winner’s Circle” loyalty campaign gave Insider loyalty members the opportunity ahead of the first Sunday of each month to predict the game winner of each Patriots’ game. Insiders who guessed correctly were targeted, celebrated, and rewarded with a special and motivating offer to bring them to a Tavern location in the upcoming week.

Each month, the offers grew in perceived value and richness and were communicated via site, social, and loyalty channels to drive anticipation, new registration, and participation. The ongoing campaign successfully built engagement alongside the excitement of an unexpectedly strong Patriots regular season.

New registrations, in the days leading up to the poll, grew 86% from the beginning of the campaign to its height, and accounted for 46% of the registrations in the weeks the campaign was run.

Over the course of the program, correct respondents per campaign grew 509% - a testament to the campaign gaining momentum as the Patriots’ season prospects improved.

Redemption rates among winners reached 54% by the final campaign.

Over the course of the program redeemer-driven sales grew 548% as more Insiders participated, were rewarded, and redeemed offers.

The Tavern in the Square Insider loyalty program capitalized on the enthusiasm of the local community for the New England Patriots to create its highly successful “The Winner’s Circle” campaign. Riding the momentum of the team’s Super Bowl run, the campaign grew the brand’s loyalty membership and drove more customers into its restaurants throughout the football season.

About Tavern in the Square

Over the years, Tavern in the Square has differentiated itself as a "polished-casual" restaurant and bar offering a complete dining experience across every occasion to the communities it serves. It is known for excellent food made daily in its scratch kitchens, a broad selection of craft beers, specialty cocktails, and a warm and inviting atmosphere. Tavern in the Square, which opened its first location in Cambridge in 2004, now has more than 20 spots across New England, as well as other celebrated concepts The Broadway, The Mercantile, and The PlayWright.

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.