Netskope Revolutionizes Security and Network Operations with AgentSkope, Including First-of-Kind Agentic AI DLP Analysis and Insider Threat Triage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced Netskope One AgentSkope, an architectural foundation that allows organizations to easily deploy Netskope AI agents capable of executing end-to-end workflows. Serving as a new intelligent layer of the Netskope One Platform, AgentSkope enables agentic operations that support security and networking teams: automating onerous operational processes and freeing up skilled staff to focus on strategic initiatives.

Security operations centers (SOCs) and network operations centers (NOCs) are facing unprecedented challenges: 40% of alerts are going entirely uninvestigated due to a lack of capacity1. AgentSkope addresses systemic capacity issues, removing complexity and acting as an autonomous force multiplier for both security and networking teams. AgentSkope provides the foundation to build and release agents quickly and efficiently, creates a common set of security, privacy and GRC controls to protect customers uniformly across the platform, provides a consistent experience and tracks and monitors agent utilization. Netskope AI agents help organizations to drastically reduce time spent on manual workflows, from policy creation through to triage, investigation and troubleshooting, allowing organizations to adapt their defenses at the speed of business. By 2028, cybersecurity AI agents will autonomously manage 25% of incident response workflows for data security events, enhancing data risk mitigation speed and effectiveness2.

The initial launch includes six agents, with more to follow over the coming months:



Netskope DLP AISecOps Agent: A first-of-its-kind resource for agentic DLP analysis . This agent mimics the actions of a security operations analyst to execute end-to-end data protection workflows, applying contextualized risk assessments (finding the needle in the haystack), intelligent triage and investigation, and agentic risk remediation. Providing a unified workflow for data security analysts to investigate and remediate, the DLP AISecOps Agent helps teams avoid losing hours to low-value incidents, false positives, or duplicates. This enables organizations to achieve robust security outcomes with more efficient teams, by helping teams to focus resources on critical threats. One large beta customer, a global professional services organization, is using the DLP AISecOps Agent to analyze millions of alerts, convert them into dozens of cases that are automatically investigated in minutes, and free up team members to focus their time on the most important cases that require human attention.

A first-of-its-kind resource for agentic DLP analysis This agent mimics the actions of a security operations analyst to execute end-to-end data protection workflows, applying contextualized risk assessments (finding the needle in the haystack), intelligent triage and investigation, and agentic risk remediation. Providing a unified workflow for data security analysts to investigate and remediate, the DLP AISecOps Agent helps teams avoid losing hours to low-value incidents, false positives, or duplicates. This enables organizations to achieve robust security outcomes with more efficient teams, by helping teams to focus resources on critical threats. One large beta customer, a global professional services organization, is using the DLP AISecOps Agent to analyze millions of alerts, convert them into dozens of cases that are automatically investigated in minutes, and free up team members to focus their time on the most important cases that require human attention. Netskope Insider Threat AISecOps Agent: Focuses on triage and analysis of insider threats, combining DLP alerts with user behavior data to identify malicious activity and protect against insider threat.

Focuses on triage and analysis of insider threats, combining DLP alerts with user behavior data to identify malicious activity and protect against insider threat. Netskope Private Access AIOps Agent : Automatically audits configurations for Netskope One Private Access, removing dormant settings and helping to ensure access privileges are not left open. It generates granular application segments and policies based on user consumption patterns.

: Automatically audits configurations for Netskope One Private Access, removing dormant settings and helping to ensure access privileges are not left open. It generates granular application segments and policies based on user consumption patterns. Netskope DEM Data Intelligence Agent : Streamlines troubleshooting for user experience issues by transforming granular telemetry and raw metrics from digital experience management (DEM) into actionable insights via natural language in an easy to use conversational interface.

: Streamlines troubleshooting for user experience issues by transforming granular telemetry and raw metrics from digital experience management (DEM) into actionable insights via natural language in an easy to use conversational interface. Netskope DEM Insights Agent : Provides a high-level view of organizational digital health, correlating granular telemetry to surface critical incidents, macro-impacting trends and performance bottlenecks.

: Provides a high-level view of organizational digital health, correlating granular telemetry to surface critical incidents, macro-impacting trends and performance bottlenecks. Netskope CCI Insights Agent: Empowers SOC analysts to query complex risk attributes and compliance certifications across more than 85,000 cloud, AI and SaaS applications using natural language, enabling conversational interaction with app risk data.

Sanjay Beri, Co-Founder and CEO of Netskope commented: “Security and network operations teams today are overwhelmed by an endless loop of manual triage, and bogged down by repetitive tasks across disparate tools, leading to severe analyst burnout, an inability to innovate at speed, and unchecked risk. That’s why we built AgentSkope to act as an autonomous force multiplier, providing a shared architectural foundation that allows organizations to easily deploy AI agents capable of executing end-to-end workflows. By abstracting away operational complexity and removing internal development bottlenecks, we are empowering security and network leaders to drastically reduce manual troubleshooting, free up their skilled staff for strategic initiatives, and adapt their defenses at the speed of business.”

Stuart Walters, Partner and Chief Information Officer, BDO UK said: “It won't surprise anyone to hear that as the fifth-largest accountancy and business advisory firm in the world, BDO is data-rich. Our security and access infrastructures are complex, and staffed by busy and experienced teams. In the UK, we already rely on Netskope to secure our data, but we know the scale of the challenge is only going to grow as we encourage AI adoption—so too is the increased data movement that brings. Agentic operations that support our security and networking operations teams in handling their growing workflows will be very important for us moving forward.”

Pete Finalle, Research Manager, Security & Trust at IDC commented: “Security and network operations teams shoulder an incredible burden as the embrace of AI exacerbates their never-ending list of tasks. For decades, the answer to new security concerns has been consistent - additional tools, additional features, and additional complexity, which has increased operational noise and continues to highlight personnel resource limitations. In the face of a rapidly expanding, AI fueled threat landscape, CIOs and CISOs must invest in agentic security automation, as a force multiplier to enhance skilled human resources. The ability to intelligently triage threats, help manage the increasing scope and scale of modern threats, and keep up with new AI models/agents, can no longer remain a manual process.”

AgentSkope and the DLP AISecOps, CCI Insights, Private Access AIOps, DEM Data Intelligence and DEM Insights agents are all generally available, with the Insider Threat AISecOps Agent currently in private preview. Read more on the Netskope blog, including insights for security operations use cases and for network operations teams.

Netskope’s AI Fast Lane events are hitting the road from May 2026, visiting 41 cities across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and APJ. Join the tour in a city near you to learn how to harness the power of AI in your organization, without security trade-offs.

Explore the Netskope AI Index and get real-time intelligence on the trends shaping enterprise AI adoption.

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for the AI ecosystem inclusive of agents, applications, tools, LLMs, people, devices, and data. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications – providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs. Learn more at netskope.com , Netskope.ai , on LinkedIn , and Instagram .



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements include the growth and adoption of cybersecurity AI agents, and the expected benefits of new solutions offered to customers. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to adoption of new AI solutions, the impact new offerings may have, and our customers’ purchasing decisions. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Netskope as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Netskope will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.



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