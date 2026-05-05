Gold Mineralization Potential Extends Below 2,000 m on Globex Kewagama Royalty Claims

TORONTO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide an update as regards to our Kewagama Royalty claims located on Radisson Mining Resources Inc’s Kewagama Gold Mine portion of their O’Brien Gold Project. Globex retains a 2% NSR royalty on the Kewagama Gold Mine Property.

On April 30, 2026, Radisson reported among other drill holes, hole OB-26-384. This hole intersected “significant intercepts of high-grade gold at a vertical depth of 1.9 kilometres, the deepest hole ever drilled on the project.” Hole OB-26-384 intersected 4.54 g/t gold over 12.0 m (core length) including 16.85 g/t gold over 1.0 m and 12.87 g/t gold over 1.0 m also 7.21 g/t gold over 2 m including 9.91 g/t gold over 1 m. The intersection is within the down dip and plunge of Trend 1 (see Exhibit 1) near the western limit of Globex’s Kewagama royalty. “Trend 1” plunges steeply to the east toward Globex’s Kewagama royalty claims with the potential that gold “Trend 1” may extend onto the Globex Kewagama royalty claims. It is also worth noting that gold “Trend 2” crosses over onto Globex’s Kewagama royalty claims at the 1,250 m to 1,500 m depth and “Trends 3 and 4” are wholly on the Globex Kewagama Royalty Claims. “Trends 3 and 4” have only been drilled to the 500 m to 650 m depth and are open below on the Globex Kewagama Royalty claims. To the east of “Trend 4” there has been very little drilling until Kewagama royalty claims abut Globex’s 100% own Central Cadillac and Wood Gold Mines property. You may click here for more details about Radisson’s press release.

Globex considers that the Kewagama royalty claims will gain significant value as Radisson continues to drill on the property. Radisson reported that 22% of scheduled production of 740,000 oz. Au is attributable to the Kewagama property in their July 9, 2025, PEA. Subsequently Radisson informed Globex that 20.6% of the Resource update on March 2, 2026 that totaled 2.32 million ounces Au was on the Globex Kewagama royalty claims.

It is worth noting that Globex also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the eastern portion of the O’Brien Gold Project, the Thompson Cadillac (New Alger) Gold Mine which has only been explored to a depth of approximately 500 metres.

Exhibit 1. Longitudinal section of the Drilling on Radisson Mining Resources Inc.’s O’Brien Project.





Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94202551-9381-4681-9481-caab9d0dfa2e