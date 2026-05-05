Crowd Street Launches Two Nuveen Private Markets Strategies, Expanding Access to Private Real Estate and Private Capital for Self-Directed Investors

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street, a private market investment platform providing self-directed investors with access to private market investment opportunities, today announced the availability of two Nuveen Private Markets perpetual non-traded vehicles on its platform: a Private Capital Income Strategy that offers exposure to a diversified portfolio anchored in middle market senior loans and junior capital while seeking to provide attractive upside through private equity co-investments, and a Diversified Global Real Estate strategy that targets investments across commercial property types and geographic regions, to seek to achieve current income, capital preservation, and favorable long-term risk adjusted returns.

These two strategies are the first available from Crowd Street’s previously announced distribution agreement with Nuveen , which marked an expansion of the platform’s investment offerings beyond commercial real estate and into the broader private markets. Through the relationship, Crowd Street members gain access to a range of investment opportunities across multiple asset classes.

“Access is just the starting point. What matters is how investors are supported once they’re in. At Crowd Street, we believe expanding access to private markets must go hand-in-hand with transparency, education, and the tools to invest with confidence. That’s why we’re excited to partner with a manager who shares that philosophy by combining institutional experience with a commitment to empowering individual investors,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “As we provide more access to high-net-worth self-directed investors, they deserve more clarity in how the assets operate, so they can manage their own expectations and ultimately have a broader range of investment opportunities.”

“At Nuveen, we believe that expanding access to private markets must be paired with a commitment to transparency and investor education,” said Jeff Carlin, Global Head of Wealth and Retirement Advisory Services at Nuveen. “Individual investors are increasingly seeking the same quality, discipline and insight that institutional clients have long relied on. Working with that shared focus, we’re excited to partner with Crowd Street and offer our private market strategies to eligible self-directed investors.”

With more than $1.4 trillion in assets under management across public and private markets as of 12/31/25, Nuveen provides investment experience across the capital structure, including private credit, real estate, and other alternative strategies. These new offerings continue Crowd Street’s efforts to expand the range of private market investment opportunities available on its platform, giving eligible members greater access to additional private market strategies with established industry partners.

As part of its commitment to investor education , Crowd Street has published in-depth resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing . These guides provide an overview of how these asset classes work and some key considerations for accredited investors. These materials are for general informational purposes only and are not investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security.

For more information, visit https://crowdstreet.com/ .

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically primarily been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these available opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth.



Private market investments involve significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Crowd Street does not provide investment advice. All investment decisions are made solely by the investor.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. It is not investment advice, a recommendation, or a statement about the suitability of any investment for any person. Any offering is made only pursuant to the applicable offering documents, which should be reviewed carefully, including the discussion of risks, fees, expenses, and investment limitations. Private market investments are speculative, involve risk, including possible loss of principal, and may be illiquid. Availability of any investment opportunity is subject to investor eligibility requirements and applicable law.

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