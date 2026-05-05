Owl Cyber Defense Unveils XD Tyton™, the First Secure Gateway for iPhone & iPad in Classified Networks

Columbia, MD, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense (Owl), the leader in cross domain network security, today announced the launch of XD Tyton™, a breakthrough solution that provides an approved secure gateway for iOS and iPadOS into air-gapped networks for the first time. XD Tyton helps agencies leverage the full performance and productivity of iPhone and iPad devices in critical enclave networks, redefining what is possible for secure mobility.

Built to work within the iOS and iPadOS secure update architecture, XD Tyton resolves one of the most persistent challenges in secure closed network mobility: enabling iOS and iPadOS devices to update securely within air-gapped environments. XD Tyton facilitates secure over-the-air (OTA) updates without a break in operational security to keep iPhones and iPads protected, compliant, and mission-ready.

"XD Tyton is more than technology. It's a decisive evolution in classified mobility. It enables our warfighters and government employees to leverage the intuitiveness and productivity of Apple devices at work that they rely on in their personal lives." said Scott Orton, CEO of Owl Cyber Defense. "We're empowering agencies to harness the full power of iOS and iPadOS, the most advanced, secure and user‑friendly mobile operating systems available, inside classified environments. From secure field communications and real‑time mission intelligence to advanced data analysis and situational awareness, this is mobility without barriers: faster, more intuitive and more capable than anything that's come before."

When deployed alongside a compliant commercial High Threat Network (HTN) Cross Domain Solution (CDS), the integrated architecture meets the U.S. Government’s Raise the Bar (RTB) and Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program requirements. XD Tyton can also integrate with Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions for centralized device provisioning, policy enforcement, and streamlined management. XD Tyton enables agencies to capitalize on the unmatched stability, security and user experience of iOS and iPadOS within air-gapped domains. Users can now use iPhones and iPads in the mission for secure data exchange, situational awareness, custom applications, and accelerated decision cycles to redefine mission mobility.

XD Tyton, the first and only solution to secure classified and high risk networks, delivering connected and compliant mobility with iPhones and iPads performing critical missions spanning flight decks, field operations, and command centers. To learn more about XD Tyton, visit https://owlcyberdefense.com/product-xdtyton.

iPhone, iPad, iOS, and iPadOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Owl Cyber Defense is not affiliated with or endorsed by Apple Inc.

About Owl Cyber Defense

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC, headquartered in Columbia, MD, leads the industry in data diode and cross-domain network cybersecurity solutions for faster, safer and smarter decision making. We create solutions tailored for high-risk sectors including the military, government and critical infrastructure. Our advanced technologies enable secure, near-instantaneous collaboration, bridging network barriers to protect critical missions. With a focus on scalability and interoperability, Owl ensures that organizations can maintain secure, reliable, and compliant communication channels against evolving cyber threats.