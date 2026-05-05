Verifone Puts AI to Work for Petroleum and Convenience Retailers

Verifone is turning fragmented site data into faster decisions, delivering real-time fraud protection at the pump, and reducing operator support burden across the petroleum and c-store ecosystem

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce technologies, is harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to help petroleum and convenience retailers run smarter, more secure, and more efficient operations.

As a trusted leader in point-of-sale (POS) solutions across the U.S. petroleum vertical, supported by a nationwide network of value-added resellers (VARs) and a long track record of customer service, Verifone is uniquely positioned to bring AI to a vertical where speed, uptime, and trust at the pump matter every second.

Today’s fuel and convenience retailers and operators are wrestling with an explosion of data fragmented across gas pumps, POS, loyalty, inventory, pricing, labor, and back-office systems, while also facing operational challenges such as shrinkage and complex system integrations. Verifone’s new AI capabilities address each of these pressure points directly.

Verifone’s Commander powers more than 45 percent of the U.S. fuel and convenience store sites, processing more than 35 million transactions daily.

“AI is reshaping payments, and our focus is helping merchants achieve a competitive advantage by making commerce more intelligent, secure, and seamless,” said Himanshu Patel, CEO of Verifone. “Verifone is building the infrastructure that lets businesses offer AI-driven experiences without added complexity — and nowhere does that matter more than in petroleum and convenience, where every second at the forecourt counts.”





Verifone’s AI Capabilities for Operators

The company’s focus on AI has produced innovations that are helping merchants grow their businesses and serve customers, including:

Instant answers with the Commander Help Center . Verifone’s Commander integrated site management platform is the operating system for tens of thousands of fuel and c-store locations. To make day-to-day site operations easier, Verifone built an AI Search Assistant directly into the newly launched Commander Help Center. The assistant searches thousands of pages of product documentation instantly, surfacing precise answers and step-by-step guidance for the people running sites — so a question that used to mean a support call can be resolved in seconds. The result is better self-service, more efficient live chat support, and less downtime at the store.

Verifone’s Commander integrated site management platform is the operating system for tens of thousands of fuel and c-store locations. To make day-to-day site operations easier, Verifone built an AI Search Assistant directly into the newly launched Commander Help Center. The assistant searches thousands of pages of product documentation instantly, surfacing precise answers and step-by-step guidance for the people running sites — so a question that used to mean a support call can be resolved in seconds. The result is better self-service, more efficient live chat support, and less downtime at the store. Smarter support assistance with agents. Behind the scenes Verifone’s frontline support agents are now backed by an internal AI assistant that gives them an instant, consolidated snapshot of a customer’s site assets, automatically transcribes calls into structured case notes, and recommends the most relevant knowledge base articles based on the issue at hand. For operators, AI agent shortens resolution times by delivering faster, more accurate resolutions.

Behind the scenes Verifone’s frontline support agents are now backed by an internal AI assistant that gives them an instant, consolidated snapshot of a customer’s site assets, automatically transcribes calls into structured case notes, and recommends the most relevant knowledge base articles based on the issue at hand. For operators, AI agent shortens resolution times by delivering faster, more accurate resolutions. Spotting trends with team leader analytics. Commander’s help desk team leader analytics applies AI to aggregated case data to identify trending issues and assess their impact across the customer base. With this new feature, support leaders can see emerging problems before they snowball and prioritize the fixes that matter most—helping operators get the support they need faster and maintain a consistent customer experience.

Commander’s help desk team leader analytics applies AI to aggregated case data to identify trending issues and assess their impact across the customer base. With this new feature, support leaders can see emerging problems before they snowball and prioritize the fixes that matter most—helping operators get the support they need faster and maintain a consistent customer experience. Real-time fraud protection at the pump. Fraud is a uniquely costly threat in fuel retail, where stolen card data can be tested in seconds and chargebacks pile up fast. The company plans to launch Verifone’s AI-powered fraud detection software in the Cloud on Commander Central that is designed to monitor transactions in real time, scoring them against configurable parameters so verified transactions move smoothly while risky ones are flagged before damage occurs. For operators, that means a system designed to reduce losses and disputes; for customers, it means a faster, safer experience at the forecourt.

Fraud is a uniquely costly threat in fuel retail, where stolen card data can be tested in seconds and chargebacks pile up fast. The company plans to launch Verifone’s AI-powered fraud detection software in the Cloud on Commander Central that is designed to monitor transactions in real time, scoring them against configurable parameters so verified transactions move smoothly while risky ones are flagged before damage occurs. For operators, that means a system designed to reduce losses and disputes; for customers, it means a faster, safer experience at the forecourt. An open architecture built for AI partners. Verifone’s commitment to AI extends beyond its own products. The company’s POS architecture is purpose-built for integration with third-party, AI-powered systems. The company is building this open ecosystem on a Model Context Protocol (MCP) to pull relevant data directly into operators’ AI workflows, enabling real-time access to site data, transaction data and custom reporting.



One of the applications integrated into Commander’s open architecture is Deligo’s AI-powered self-checkout solution. Deligo is a fast and secure self-checkout where consumers place items on a kiosk without touching a screen or scanning barcodes. Products are identified through visual AI recognition, and the basket is calculated automatically, reducing mis-scans and speeding up checkout.



“By working with Verifone’s Commander platform, we are able to create a faster and simpler experience for both consumers and operators,” said Istvan Haidekker, CEO & Co-Founder of Deligo. “As convenience stores continue to evolve, Deligo’s solution with Verifone helps store operators meet consumer expectations by cutting checkout lines, increasing sales and driving efficiency.”

By keeping its platform open, Verifone makes it easier for petroleum and convenience operators to plug in best-in-class innovations as they emerge, rather than waiting for a single vendor to build everything in-house.

Clarity of data insights through Commander Central. The Commander Central dashboard now has AI-assisted and natural language-based insights designed to help retailers get answers faster using plain-language interactions. It uses insights derived from trusted, governed datasets within Commander including transaction data, configuration data and event logs. Operators simply ask a question about transaction history, supply chain, or site performance and can get trending data instantly.



Across each of these capabilities, the goal is the same: help petroleum and convenience operators turn operational complexity into competitive advantage, and free their teams to focus on the customer in front of them.

This week, Verifone’s AI applications and use cases are on display at the annual Verifone Customer Forum (VCF) event, designed for petro and convenience leaders who rely on the Verifone Commander integrated site management platform.

About Verifone

Verifone is a leading global payments technology provider trusted by the world's top brands. Verifone powers the boundless payments grid, enabling distinctive commerce experiences for merchants, fintech companies, and financial institutions wherever commerce happens. By combining a flexible platform, an open ecosystem of 2,500+ integrations, and four decades of payments expertise, Verifone eliminates payment complexity and expands what's possible across every payment channel. Each year, Verifone processes $8 trillion in transaction value across 165+ countries around the world helping businesses of all sizes to grow without limits. Learn more at: https://www.verifone.com/.

Media Contact

Lisa Lanspery

Lisa.Lanspery@VERIFONE.com

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