2Checkout Named Best Payments Solution by Industry Peers at the 2026 CODiE Awards

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, a Verifone company, announced today that its all-in-one monetization platform has been named Best Payments Solution at the 2026 CODiE Awards, adding to a track record of recognition in this category across multiple years.

The CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized program honoring excellence and innovation across the technology industry. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process led by independent industry experts, who assess each solution based on innovation, functionality, market impact, and overall value. Selected from 228 finalists across 75 categories, the 2026 CODiE Award winners represent the solutions setting new standards for excellence across business technology, payments, and commerce.

2Checkout was recognized for its comprehensive approach to global payments, combining payment processing, recurring billing, fraud protection, risk management, and compliance in a single platform that lets merchants selling digital goods online choose their operational model: Merchant of Record (MoR), Payment Service Provider, hybrid, or gateway. Through its MoR model, 2Checkout takes on the tax, compliance, and billing complexity of cross-border selling directly, so merchants can enter new markets without standing up local entities.





Judges pointed to measurable performance as a key differentiator: 2Checkout's intelligent payment routing lifts authorization rates in key markets, while localized, fully translated checkout experiences drive higher conversion rates. Smart retry logic and revenue recovery tools recapture more subscription revenue that would otherwise be lost to failed renewals. All of this runs on a PCI Level 1–certified platform with real-time fraud scoring on every transaction, across 190+ countries.

"Merchants don't wake up thinking about tax compliance, fraud rules or local payment methods in their target countries, they think about growing their business, and they need that complexity handled for them," said Bart Damstra, General Manager at 2Checkout. "That's the problem we set out to solve, and this recognition tells us we're solving it well. It's a good reminder to keep pushing on the parts merchants never see but always benefit from."

"The 2026 CODiE Award winners represent some of the most innovative and impactful solutions in the industry," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "These organizations are solving meaningful challenges, delivering measurable outcomes, and helping shape the future of technology."

A complete list of 2026 CODiE Award winners is available at www.codieawards.com/winners.

To learn more about how 2Checkout simplifies global digital commerce for merchants, visit 2Checkout.com.

About 2Checkout

Verifone’s 2Checkout platform is an all-in-one digital sales optimization solution that drives sales growth across online channels while managing the sales process from end-to-end to allow clients to focus on innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Learn more at https://www.2checkout.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b902a3f-5c3e-4a6e-a861-b6f08628e6a9