Pay with a smile: Verifone brings biometric-capable payment devices to Australia

New Verifone Victa devices support facial and palm-vein biometric capabilities, letting Australians choose biometric verification for a faster, more connected checkout experience.

Victa is Australia’s first payment device with built-in biometric capabilities.

Australia is one of the first markets in the Asia-Pacific region to get Verifone biometric technology through its Victa family, after New Zealand launched last month.

Biometrics can link loyalty and payment experiences for enrolled consumers, helping reduce friction for shoppers at checkout, and helping merchants to personalize more at the checkout.

Biometric payment is optional, and consumers can continue to use any payment method they prefer.



SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paying for a morning coffee could soon be as easy as smiling at the payment device. Verifone, a leading provider of payment technology in Australia, today announced it is bringing biometric technology to the country.

The Verifone Victa suite of payment devices supports face and palm-vein biometric verification at the checkout. These capabilities extend the value of Victa beyond traditional payment acceptance by enabling more secure, frictionless identification of the consumer.

“Australians are used to tapping a card or a phone to pay for the things they want and need. Paying with a smile is the next step: a checkout that is secure and connected,” said Kristy Gregory, Head of Strategic Partners, Verifone. “Verifone’s goal is to make the checkout experience faster, easier and safer for consumers and retailers. People already use biometrics to unlock phones, access apps and confirm payments online. We’re giving customers that same choice at the point of sale.”

Biometrics are opt-in, and customers choose how they pay

Biometric payment and loyalty check-in are optional features. Consumers enroll through a participating provider such as merchants, digital wallets, banks and others and provide required consent as part of that enrollment process. At checkout, an enrolled consumer actively selects the biometric option and presents their face or palm. The system processes the biometric capture and verifies the identity of the consumer from their enrolled biometric profile.

The enrolled biometric profile is managed by the service provider through which the consumer is enrolled. The merchant offers the biometric option alongside existing payment methods including card, phone, and PIN payments, which remain available at the terminal.

Beyond payments: an open platform

Biometrics is one capability of the Victa platform. Victa devices can support a range of applications and services, including loyalty, ordering, split payments, donations, and third-party business applications.

"Victa runs on Verifone's secure operating system, so third-party developers can build value-added services directly onto the platform," said Ben Hughes, Head of Product for Asia Pacific at Verifone. "We're already seeing this in New Zealand, across loyalty applications, alternative payment methods, donations and on-device apps. Victa isn't just a payment device — it's a business tool."

Victa’s key capabilities:

Biometrics: built-in support for facial and palm - vein biometric identification

built-in support for facial and palm vein biometric identification Tokenized loyalty: supports loyalty experiences without requiring a physical loyalty card

supports loyalty experiences without requiring a physical loyalty card Security: PCI PTS 7.x, point-to-point encryption and tokenization

PCI PTS 7.x, point-to-point encryption and tokenization Sustainability: constructed with 60% recycled plastics, field-replaceable batteries, digital receipts and reduced single-use packaging

constructed with 60% recycled plastics, field-replaceable batteries, digital receipts and reduced single-use packaging Accessibility: haptic feedback and audio cues for screen navigation

haptic feedback and audio cues for screen navigation Battery: a full shift on one charge, rated at a minimum of 12 hours

Advancing the Victa platform, one form factor at a time

Verifone continues to invest in next-generation payment devices and services that enhance how merchants engage customers, secure transactions, and adapt to emerging expectations. The newest members of the Victa family bring additional form factors to market with greater speed, while maintaining a consistent foundation across Verifone’s hardware portfolio. Together, these devices support a wide range of commerce environments — empowering every transaction, anywhere.



Mobile and Portable Commerce

Victa Mini – An ultra-portable payment device for pop-up retail, curbside service and space-constrained environments.

Victa Mobile and Victa Portable – Devices for fast, flexible commerce in-aisle, curbside, or in high-traffic environments.

In Lane and Countertop Checkout

Victa Register – A merchant-facing point-of-sale solution for high-volume retailers with a large touchscreen and modular accessories.

Victa Lane – A sleek, customer-facing payment device for fast in-lane checkout experiences, standalone or paired with Victa Register.



Unattended and Rugged Environments

Victa Unattended – A rugged, always-on payment solution engineered for self-service environments such as kiosks, vending, transit, and parking.

Victa Mobile Ruggedized – A durable mobile payment device built for demanding environments.

Verifone expects the platform to support a wide range of merchants, from growing small businesses to large retailers, with use cases across counter service, mobile selling, self-service environments and sectors where identity or age verification matters.

In Australia, Verifone’s Victa family of devices will be available to merchants through the company's banking and acquiring partners in the coming months.

About Verifone

Verifone is a leading global payments technology provider trusted by the world's top brands. Verifone powers the boundless payments grid, enabling distinctive commerce experiences for merchants, fintech companies, and financial institutions wherever commerce happens. By combining a flexible platform, an open ecosystem of 2,500+ integrations, and four decades of payments expertise, Verifone eliminates payment complexity and expands what's possible across every payment channel. Learn more at Verifone.com.

Media contacts:

Irene Chapple

BetterandBetter for Verifone

irene@betterandbetter.co

Lisa Lanspery

Verifone

lisa.lanspery@verifone.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65fa6aa2-ab8c-43ea-8052-98eac27a9577