LiqTech Secures New Record Order for 10 QlariFlow™ Systems for Australian Commercial Pool Project

BALLERUP, Denmark, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiqTech International, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIQT), a leading clean technology company specializing in advanced filtration systems, today announced it has secured a record order for 10 QlariFlow™ ceramic membrane filtration systems for the Plumpton Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Fraser Rise, Victoria, Australia.

The order follows the Company’s recently announced QlariFlow™ pool project in Northern Europe and surpasses that installation in scale, making it the largest order to date LiqTech’s Commercial Pool business.

Secured in collaboration with Waterco Limited, the project marks an important commercial milestone for LiqTech’s growing Commercial Pool business. The Plumpton Aquatic and Leisure Centre is being developed as an all-electric facility targeting 5 Star Green Star certification. According to information shared by the project team, it is expected to become Australia’s first community aquatic facility to utilize LiqTech ceramic membrane filters.

QlariFlow™ systems are engineered around LiqTech’s proprietary silicon carbide (SiC) ceramic membrane technology and are designed to support the operational, sustainability, and space requirements of modern aquatic facilities. In commercial pool and aquatic environments, QlariFlow™ enables precise filtration, stable water quality, and more efficient operations while helping reduce both water consumption and energy use compared to conventional filtration approaches.

The Plumpton project provides an important reference installation for LiqTech in Australia and highlights the growing role of advanced membrane-based filtration solutions in public and community aquatic facilities. As operators and developers increasingly prioritize sustainability, resource efficiency, and long-term operational performance, LiqTech believes QlariFlow™ is well-positioned to meet these evolving market requirements.

“We are proud to announce the largest order in LiqTech’s Commercial Pool business to date and pleased to work alongside Waterco Limited and the other partners involved in this important project,” said Phillip Myllerup Aslerin, Business Development Director, Pool Systems at LiqTech. “This installation demonstrates how QlariFlow™ can help modern aquatic facilities operate efficiently while supporting sustainability goals, including reduced water consumption and energy use. We view this project as an important reference for further growth in Australia and other international pool markets.”

With this order, LiqTech continues to execute its Commercial Pool growth strategy by expanding the global footprint of the QlariFlow™ platform through strong regional partnerships and high-value reference projects.

About LiqTech International, Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems for liquid and gas applications. Founded in 2000, LiqTech’s patented SiC membranes are designed to treat the most challenging fluids in industrial and municipal water, marine scrubber, and oil & gas applications. Learn more at www.liqtech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please visit: www.liqtech.com

Follow LiqTech on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/liqtech-international

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Company Contact

Susan Keegan Elleskov

Head of Marketing

LiqTech International, Inc.

www.liqtech.com

Investor Contact

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

liqt@lythampartners.com