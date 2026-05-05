WaveMaker’s Agentic AI Application Generation System Sees Strong Early Momentum Following Launch, Enterprise and Partner Trials Surging Across Industries

Dallas, TX, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveMaker, the leading agentic AI system for enterprise-grade web and mobile application teams, today announced significant early momentum following its February launch of its new agentic application generation system. Within weeks of opening trial sign-ups at wavemaker.ai, the company has seen strong demand from enterprise development teams across financial services, banking, energy, supply chain, and telecommunications — industries where code quality, architectural governance, and predictable costs are non-negotiable.

The response validates WaveMaker's core thesis: that enterprise development teams need more than speed from agentic AI; they need a full system that guarantees safe, cost-effective, and reliable outcomes.

This momentum follows Accenture and WaveMaker recently announcing strategic intent to bring platform-driven, agentic AI powered application modernization and new digital capabilities to high-growth organizations with up to $3 billion in annual revenue. This collaboration aims to accelerate cost-effective delivery and reduce operational risk for clients while maintaining consistency, quality, and control across their application landscape.

"WaveMaker has transformed our development lifecycle by making high-end application building both fast and intuitive. Beyond the speed of delivery, the platform allows us to create meaningful screen designs and powerful, data-driven reports purpose-built for our specific business needs. It’s a rare solution that balances sophisticated technical capability with 30% cost savings," said Laxmi Vermaraju, Sr. Applications Manager at Colruyt Group, Belgium’s largest supermarket retailer.

“WaveMaker has become a cornerstone of our digital transformation, delivering a high-performance, on-premises solution that balances rapid UI development with rigorous enterprise standards. By leveraging its intuitive widget library and seamless integration with SAML authentication and GitLab CI/CD, we have significantly accelerated our development cycles while maintaining a secure, professional-grade application lifecycle. WaveMaker doesn't just speed up coding; it optimizes our entire delivery process for maximum efficiency and ROI," said Jean-Christophe Chatraz, Technical Leader at the Etat de Genève.

“Working with WaveMaker has accelerated how we bring agentic AI to front-office trading and research workflows,” said Nataraj Dasgputa, Senior Vice President of AI Solutions at KX. "By combining KX’s real-time analytics, AI infrastructure, and KDB-X’s ability to work across both structured and unstructured data with WaveMaker’s agentic platform for rapidly building secure, enterprise-grade user interfaces, we are developing innovative trading agent workflows that help teams move faster from market data and contextual information to decision-ready insight. Together, this creates a powerful foundation for what we believe is one of the industry’s first agentic AI trading workflow environments for the front office.”

Early trials consistently highlight that WaveMaker's architecture-first, two-pass code generation approach, which separates AI-driven intent from deterministic code output, dramatically reduces the review and rework cycles that have made other AI coding tools impractical at team and enterprise scale.

"The pattern we're seeing is consistent," said Vikram Srivats, Head of Product Experience at WaveMaker. "Enterprise teams try WaveMaker and immediately see the difference that architecture-first generation makes. They're not just getting faster output, they're getting output their teams can actually understand, own, extend, ship and maintain with confidence."

Recently, WaveMaker’s WaveXD 5G-integrated application marketplace was named a Gold Winner in the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2026, recognizing it as a leading Network API Solution Innovation. WaveMaker was also named a finalist for the 2025 Glotel Awards in the 5G Innovation of the Year category — one of the telecom industry's most competitive and prestigious recognitions.

About WaveMaker

WaveMaker is headquartered in the Dallas metro area with global customers in regulated industries who have built and shipped applications in use by millions of consumers and business users. Modern application development teams choose WaveMaker as an agentic AI-powered, no-compromise, full-stack productivity multiplier to generate beautifully designed, commercial-grade web and mobile applications that are performant and secure at scale. The platform supports generation of Angular, React, and React Native applications from Figma design files and natural language prompts, with architectural guardrails and a 2-pass deterministic code generation engine designed for team-scale, long-lived application development.

For more information, visit www.wavemaker.ai or follow @WaveMaker on Twitter and on LinkedIn.