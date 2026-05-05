Fast Simon Appoints Shaun Lin to Scale Global Partner Program and Meet Demand for AI E-commerce Shopping Optimization

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon has named Shaun Lin as director of partnerships, tasking him with expanding the company's agency and technology partner network across the United States and Australia. Lin has more than two decades of e-commerce and B2B SaaS experience, most recently at Bazaarvoice, where he scaled channel programs fivefold.

Agencies implementing search and discovery for their clients are losing margin to long implementation cycles and custom development work. At the same time, customer acquisition costs have risen sharply across typical paid channels.

Brands that relied on top-of-funnel spend are now under pressure to get more revenue from existing traffic, and to do it faster. This is reshaping how agencies position merchandising, personalization, search, and AI Shopping Assistants — from what once were optional are now core retention tools.

Fast Simon addresses these issues directly. Offering AI solutions across Shopify, BigCommerce, and Magento means partners can activate advanced merchandising, personalization, and search within a client's existing stack without leaning on development resources.

Lin's mandate focuses on the full partner lifecycle: recruiting new technology and agency partners, enabling partners to deliver conversion improvements, and reducing development overhead that slows down brands from launching personalization features quickly.

Lin's arrival enables Fast Simon to build a high-powered partner infrastructure as on-site performance becomes the primary growth lever for brands. The US and Australian markets share similar characteristics: a concentration of brands large enough to require enterprise-grade discovery but lean enough that implementation needs to be lightning quick.

"The e-commerce partner ecosystem is evolving rapidly," said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. "Agencies are asked to deliver more than just websites: They are asked to deliver measurable revenue. Shaun has spent his career successfully connecting partner capabilities and client revenue. That's exactly the model we need to scale."

“E-commerce brands are sitting on unconverted traffic,” said Lin. “The gap isn't a lack of products. The gap is implementation friction. We’ll help our partners remove friction and implement faster."

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is a unified AI-powered product discovery platform built to help mid-market and enterprise eCommerce brands increase conversion rate, average order value (AOV), and revenue per visitor through AI shopping assistant (conversational commerce), search, merchandising, and personalization. Fast Simon optimizes the entire product discovery journey for thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands — including Steve Madden and White Fox Boutique — and integrates seamlessly with Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, and Magento.

For more information, visit fastsimon.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

fastsimon@lookleftmarketing.com