DdbuShen Launches Strategy-Driven AI-Powered Automated Trading Platform for Cryptocurrency and Equity Markets (2026)

New York, NY, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global financial markets experience unprecedented volatility and data speed, DdbuShen today announced the expansion of its automated investment platform with the launch of a strategy-driven artificial intelligence (AI) trading system specifically designed for the cryptocurrency and equity markets.





This system goes beyond simple trading automation, providing a unified interface for retail and institutional users to deploy AI-powered quantitative trading strategies with built-in risk management without writing any code.

Why Strategy-Driven AI is So Important?

Industry data shows that in highly volatile markets, human traders are finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with the speed of real-time data processing and execution. According to the Market Efficiency Report 2025-2026, algorithmic and AI-driven trading volumes at major cryptocurrency exchanges and brokerages have increased by over 40% year-over-year.

A senior analyst familiar with DdbuShen's architecture stated, "This shift is no longer just about automating individual trades, but automating the entire investment logic. Strategy-driven AI prioritizes consistency, structure, and risk control."

From Individual Trades to Structured Strategies

Traditional trading typically focuses on decisions made at specific points in time. DdbuShen's AI-driven quantitative framework enables users to:

Execute structured trading strategies for cryptocurrencies and stocks within the same system

Continuously optimize portfolio allocation based on real-time data

Reduce emotional and impulsive decisions

Apply data-driven investment principles throughout the market cycle

This evolution aligns with the industry-wide shift from a "tool-centric" to a "strategy-centric" investment model.

A Three-Step Guide to Starting Your AI Quantitative Trading Journey

To make institutional-grade AI trading accessible, DdbuShen has streamlined the process into three clear steps:

Register and Set Up an Account – Complete basic KYC verification and link your wallet/brokerage account.

Choose a Strategy and Activate – Select from pre-built, backtested AI strategies (e.g., momentum strategies, mean reversion strategies, volatility adjustment strategies). One-click activation, no programming knowledge required.

Let AI execute risk-management trades – the system autonomously analyzes market data, executes trades, and dynamically adjusts positions using intelligent risk controls (stop-loss, take-profit, risk exposure limits).

“Our workflow is designed for users, not engineers. Anyone who can use a trading application can now experience AI-driven trade execution,” explained a spokesperson for DdbuShen.

Ddbushen's Unique Advantages

Functional Advantages

Unified Cryptocurrency and Stock Support

Cross-Market Diversification and Arbitrage Opportunities

Built-in Risk Layer

Protect Funds Through Dynamic Position Management

Strategy Selection Without Coding

Lowering the Barrier to Entry for Non-Technical Investors

Real-time Data Fusion

Integrating On-Chain Data, Order Book Data, and Traditional Market Data

Strategy Backtesting

Transparent Performance Simulation Before Official Launch

Global Appeal: Reasons for Attracting International Investors

The platform addresses several pain points for global users:

Market Access – Compatible with major cryptocurrency exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, Kraken) and brokerage APIs (Interactive Brokers, Alpaca, etc.)

Regulatory Awareness – Built-in configurable compliance screener applicable to different jurisdictions (users need to verify local laws themselves)

Multi-Currency and Time Zone Support – 24/7 automated trading, supporting local transaction settlement

Language and Support – Initial version uses an English interface; localization is planned for the EU and Asia-Pacific markets

Feedback from early testers in the UK, Singapore, and Brazil indicates improved execution consistency and reduced manual monitoring time.

Analyst Viewpoint (Forward-Looking)

Despite its relatively short time on the market, DdbuShen's model aligns perfectly with trends identified by leading financial research firms:

Juniper Research (2025) predicts that AI-driven investment platforms will manage over $3 trillion in assets by 2028.

Deloitte's 2026 Trading Outlook emphasizes that "strategy automation will be the next competitive advantage."

DdbuShen's integrated model—combining quantitative models, automated portfolio management, and algorithmic execution—makes it a potential contender in the next wave of digital investment platforms.

Availability and Media Contact

DdbuShen is available through its official website. Users can register, link their exchange accounts, and experience a demo trading environment before engaging in real trading.

Media Contact:

DdbuShen Media Relations

Email: support@ddbushen.com

Website: https://www.ddbushen.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.