SPARC AI to Attend SOF Week 2026 as Commercial Pipeline and Engineering Team Expand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) developer of the Overwatch GPS-denied navigation and targeting platform, today announced that company representatives will attend SOF Week 2026, taking place 18–21 May 2026 in Tampa, Florida. SOF Week is the premier annual convention for the global Special Operations Forces community, co-hosted by U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the Global SOF Foundation.

SPARC AI's participation will focus on business development, partner engagement, and structured meetings with allied special operations end users, prime contractors, and technology partners across the SOF ecosystem. The Company's presence at SOF Week reflects a broader period of accelerating commercial activity, with a growing pipeline of opportunities across allied defence markets and increasing engagement from drone OEMs seeking resilient navigation and targeting capability in GPS-denied environments.

SPARC AI is expanding its team across two geographies to support its growing pipeline. In the United States, the Company is establishing a field-based integration engineering function. Reporting to the U.S. CEO, Matt McCrann, this team will embed with prospects and partners during the sales cycle to accelerate deployment of Overwatch on customer and partner drone platforms. In Australia, the Company is growing its core AI engineering team to advance Overwatch's machine learning and AI capability as SPARC AI executes its strategy to establish Overwatch as the geospatial intelligence layer for autonomous systems in GPS-denied environments.

The Company is funding this expansion from a position of financial discipline. SPARC AI continues to operate with low cash burn and currently holds over $3 million in cash, providing a stable runway to scale its commercial and engineering footprint in line with pipeline growth.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI Inc. develops next-generation, GPS-free target acquisition and intelligence software for drones and edge devices. Its zero-signature technology delivers real-time detection, tracking, and behavioural insights without reliance on radar, lidar, or heavy sensors. SPARC AI’s flagship platform, provides defence, rescue, first responders, and commercial operators with unmatched situational awareness. The Company is committed to building a scalable software platform that defines the future of drone intelligence globally.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected timing for completion of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s management discussion and analysis.

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