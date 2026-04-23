SPARC AI Expands Ukrainian Distribution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with a member of the Ukrainian National Guard whose responsibilities include drone pilot training across multiple platforms. This engagement further expands SPARC AI's distribution footprint in Ukraine and deepens the Company's direct connection to frontline operators.

This engagement represents an additional distribution channel for the Overwatch platform in Ukraine, complementing SPARC AI's previously announced manufacturer partnerships.

SPARC AI's strategy in Ukraine is to build a broad, resilient distribution network by partnering with both drone manufacturers and groups holding direct relationships with defence end-users. The objective is to deploy Overwatch across as many drone platforms and geographic operating areas as possible, positioning the software as standard infrastructure across the entire drone ecosystem rather than being tied to any single airframe or region.

To accelerate this expansion, SPARC AI has transitioned its previously appointed local agent to a full-time role. The agent brings direct, established relationships across both the Ukrainian defence community and the country's drone manufacturing base, providing SPARC AI with immediate access to decision-makers on both sides of the distribution equation. This approach combines the scale of an OEM distribution model with the immediacy of a direct in-market presence creating multiple reinforcing channels for Overwatch adoption in the world's most operationally relevant electronic warfare environment.

All Overwatch deployments remain subject to applicable export control and defence trade compliance requirements. SPARC AI has engaged qualified legal counsel to ensure all engagement activities, integration work, and technology transfers are conducted in full compliance with relevant laws.

The Company has granted options to two consultants who are providing support with business development initiatives and introductions. The issuance of these options is separate from, and not related to, the news release. Specifically, Ron Shenton received 125,000 options with an exercise price of $6.65, expiring on 23 April 2027, and Bond Consulting Services Inc was also granted 125,000 options under the same terms.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

For further information contact:

SPARC AI Inc.

Web : http://www.sparcai.co



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the completed financing, the Company’s future, R&D programs, development activities, and the potential of its technology. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to several known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the use of proceeds, market conditions, regulatory approvals, exploration and development activities, commodity prices, environmental risks, and general economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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