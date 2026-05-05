Kochava Announces New Yahoo DSP Workspace Now Available on StationOne, the Integrative AI Hub by Kochava

SANDPOINT, Idaho, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kochava Inc. , the leading real-time data solutions company for omnichannel outcomes today announced the availability of a new Yahoo DSP (Demand-Side Platform) workspace on StationOne, Kochava’s integrative AI hub designed to help teams work more efficiently with assistive tools while supporting privacy objectives and enabling enterprise-grade governance controls. This workspace is the first of its kind with a DSP on StationOne.

The Yahoo DSP workspace includes Skills (pre-defined AI pre-prompts, specific to Yahoo DSP), Agents (pre-defined agentic execution routines), and the Yahoo DSP Connector (MCP Connection from StationOne to Yahoo DSP), all providing agentic workflows for any Yahoo DSP user. Marketers can use the Yahoo DSP workspace to buy, manage, and optimize programmatic ad campaigns across display, video, native, CTV, audio and DOOH inventory. Leveraging the Yahoo first-party data, AI-driven targeting and optimization, and access to 100% of non-walled garden inventory, they can reach specific audiences and maximize return on ad spend (ROAS), all while employing best practices built into the workspace.

“StationOne was built to help teams improve speed and consistency by integrating the tools that marketers use with an AI underpinning, leveraging the workflows used by advertisers and their agencies,” said Charles Manning, CEO and Founder of Kochava. “With the Yahoo DSP workspace, marketers can work within a purpose-built experience designed around Yahoo DSP—and integrated into any other tool they use in their workflows, so it feels like having a performance analyst you can talk to, with the guardrails needed for day-to-day marketing.”

Easy access for new and existing StationOne users

The Yahoo DSP workspace is available in the StationOne workspace gallery. Anyone installing StationOne can choose to join the Yahoo DSP workspace during setup which bundles all Skills, Connectors, and Knowledge Base definitions for the Yahoo DSP workspace. Existing StationOne users can add it at any time by searching for “Yahoo DSP” in the gallery.

Marketer outcomes

Working within the Yahoo DSP workspace on StationOne, marketers can leverage powerful AI tools (using whatever Foundation AI model they choose) while maintaining best practices and a consistent, repeatable, and high-value experience, as designed by Yahoo DSP. StationOne is a perfect example of the Yahoo DSP AI Strategy of “Yours, Mine, Ours” in that advertisers and agencies can use their own models, and leverage Yahoo DSP Best Practices for agentic workflows. The result is a more repeatable optimization cadence, helping teams protect delivery, and improve efficiency and ROAS across programmatic campaigns

“Integrations like this with StationOne are particularly exciting and signal strong potential for impact. This highlights our interoperable, agentic AI approach, empowering partners to seamlessly bring their own tools into the ecosystem and giving clients even more flexible, innovative ways to activate Yahoo DSP campaigns,” said Adam Roodman, General Manager, Yahoo DSP.

How it works (StationOne + Yahoo DSP workspace)

Start in the Yahoo DSP workspace to use a consistent approach to Yahoo DSP tasks, with shared guidance and expected outputs.

to use a consistent approach to Yahoo DSP tasks, with shared guidance and expected outputs. Use pre-built skills for recurring work such as tag confirmation, pacing checks, performance summaries, and optimization notes.

for recurring work such as tag confirmation, pacing checks, performance summaries, and optimization notes. Use agents for routine monitoring and follow-ups to flag pacing risk early and accelerate next-step recommendations.

to flag pacing risk early and accelerate next-step recommendations. Standardize execution across teams with defined roles, objectives, guidelines, and communication style to reduce rework.





Why StationOne

Yahoo DSP chose to work with StationOne by Kochava due to its interoperability and ease of use, enabling organizations to adopt these workflows in a way that fits into existing marketing operations for consistent execution across teams.

To learn more about StationOne: www.stationone.ai

To learn more about Yahoo DSP: www.yahooinc.com/yahoo-dsp

About Kochava

Kochava is the premier provider of real-time data solutions powering outcomes across every marketing channel. Our offerings support the world’s most performance-focused brands and platforms in achieving measurable growth. Through multi-touch attribution, modern marketing mix modeling, end-to-end campaign management, and AI-driven workflows, all backed by our acclaimed customer success team, Kochava helps clients verify results, predict what’s next, and take informed action.