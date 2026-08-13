Google, Meta, Reddit, Snap, and TikTok for Business Workspaces Expand StationOne™ by Kochava Ecosystem Momentum

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kochava , the leading real-time data solutions company for omnichannel outcomes, announced continued ecosystem momentum for StationOne by Kochava with Workspaces now available for Google, Meta, Reddit, Snap, and TikTok for Business. These Workspaces bring chat-driven workflow execution to performance advertising operations, combining guided AI workflows with curated connectors—such as Meta’s Ads MCP Server and TikTok Ads Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server—so teams can create, manage, optimize, and govern campaigns faster across accounts while reducing context switching and standardizing operational best practices.

“As AI becomes part of day-to-day marketing operations, teams need a platform that scales across a diverse partner set, not one-off automations tied to a single destination,” said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO at Kochava. “StationOne is built for enterprise-grade governance and privacy objectives, while giving organizations a consistent operating layer across Google, Meta, Reddit, Snap, and TikTok for Business so teams can move from insight to execution faster, with clear guardrails, as budgets, accounts, and partner mixes grow.”

“Advertisers and agencies want simpler ways to execute campaign strategies and workflows,” said David Kaufman, Global Head of Monetization Product Partnerships at TikTok. “TikTok is excited to partner with Kochava on practical and impactful AI that will streamline operations for performance marketing teams and improve results.”

Across agencies and brands, performance teams face a high operational burden that repeats regardless of channel: launching and updating campaign structures, refreshing audiences, coordinating creative QA, pulling reports, troubleshooting delivery, and managing permissions and billing. StationOne Workspaces are designed to reduce friction by enabling governed action through chat, supporting use cases across industries such as ecommerce and retail, gaming, subscription apps, marketplaces, and lead generation where faster iteration, fewer manual steps, and clearer controls can translate into measurable improvements in speed-to-launch and optimization cadence.

Key highlights include:

Campaign build and launch workflows: Create and manage core campaign structures and settings with guided steps designed to reduce setup time and rework.

Bulk changes for faster optimization: Apply updates across campaigns and accounts (e.g., pacing-related adjustments and status changes) to accelerate iteration cycles.

Audience and creative operations in one place: Support repeatable workflows for audience management, creative organization and QA, and performance review without constant tool switching.

Reporting, diagnostics, and change history: Pull reporting outputs, troubleshoot delivery issues, and maintain accountability with visibility into actions taken.

Governed collaboration at scale: Enable role-aware execution and standardized workflows across agencies and multi-team organizations to reduce bottlenecks.





About Kochava

Kochava is the premier provider of real-time data solutions powering outcomes across every marketing channel. Our offerings support the world’s most performance-focused brands and platforms in achieving measurable growth. Through multi-touch attribution, modern marketing mix modeling, end-to-end campaign management, and AI-driven workflows, all backed by our acclaimed customer success team, Kochava helps clients verify results, predict what’s next, and take informed action.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to measure what matters and action strategies for growth. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices globally. For more information, visit www.kochava.com . Follow Kochava on LinkedIn , and Facebook and X .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68db621b-9647-47e8-9393-57f6cd2b2ca9