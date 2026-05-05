Visio Lending Brings DSCR Expertise and Latest Strategy to California Mortgage Expo

Austin, TX, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visio Lending, the top DSCR loan provider in the nation, will showcase investor-loan tactics and speak on growing DSCR opportunity at the California Mortgage Expo in Irvine on May 7. It is a Platinum Sponsor of the event, hosting mortgage pros from across the state at the Hilton/Irvine Orange County Airport.

Closings are up in 2026, compared to the last two years. Rates are stabilizing, but inventory is still tight and the market for originators has been described as “survival of the fittest,” by the Wall Street Journal.

James Webb, a top Visio account executive, will offer strategic insights as he breaks down every step of DSCR from an initial rate check to closing the deal. He’ll be speaking on the panel discussion, “The Investor Loan Playbook: Inside the DSCR Opportunity,” at 3 p.m. in the Monarch Ballroom.

“DSCR loans are leveling the playing field for investors interested in starting or scaling their rental real estate portfolio. Since lending is based on the asset’s ability to generate income, not a personal debt-to-income ratio, the approval process is streamlined,” Webb said. “It may initially seem daunting to borrow for rental properties, but with DSCR it’s very manageable and a way to excel in a tight market.”

Attendees can visit Booth 680 to learn about Visio Lending's experience focusing exclusively on DSCR over the last 12 years, and how the team can help meet their unique needs.

About Visio Lending

Visio Lending is the nation’s largest independent rental property lender and was ranked the No. 1 DSCR loan provider in the United States by Scotsman Guide, based on the company’s leading DSCR loan origination volume nationwide. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Visio operates nationally with more than 200 employees, originates investor loans in 41 states and manages one of the nation’s largest investor-loan Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Having originated more than $4.7 billion in rental property loans, Visio combines deep capital markets expertise, proprietary technology, and disciplined credit and risk management to deliver scalable financing solutions for residential real estate investors across both retail and wholesale channels. The company differentiates itself through streamlined, technology-enabled processes, leading product innovation, and a customer-first approach that simplifies the lending experience and drives significant repeat business.

Visio Lending supports professional real estate investors across acquisition, refinance and portfolio growth strategies. It continues to drive innovation, transparency and scalability in the investor mortgage market.

For more information, visit www.visiolending.com and follow Visio Lending on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/visiolending

Attachment