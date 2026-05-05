2026 Community Heroes Offers Give Educators, Nurses, and Military Access to Exclusive Verified Savings

SheerID and partners at leading brands provide verified offers to honor community heroes, including military communities, educators, and nurses, throughout the year.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading provider for engaging and verifying high-value audiences, is highlighting exclusive savings for educators, nurses, and military communities, including active duty service members, veterans, and military spouses. As May brings Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses Week, and Military Appreciation Month, SheerID is helping brands honor these community heroes with verified offers that make meaningful savings easier to access.

Through SheerID’s Audience Network, brands can verify eligibility instantly at the point of sale without sending customers off-site. This creates a more seamless experience for consumers while giving brands a trusted, privacy-forward way to deliver relevant offers on everyday essentials, wellness, apparel, home goods, travel, and more.

“Educators, nurses, and military communities show up for others every day, and they deserve to be recognized in ways that feel genuine and useful,” said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO of SheerID. “We are proud to help brands deliver verified offers that honor their service, protect the customer experience, and make exclusive savings simple to access.”

By helping brands quickly and securely confirm eligibility, SheerID supports programs that feel personal, relevant, and easy to use. Its secure, enterprise-grade platform helps brands engage high-value audiences, minimize offer abuse, and strengthen loyalty through verified offers that respect consumer privacy.

These special offers include:

Apparel + Shoes

Health + Beauty

Lifestyle

Outdoor Gear

Technology, Subscriptions + Streaming

Travel + Entertainment

ABOUT SHEERID

SheerID is the leading global provider for permission-based verification and engaging high-value audiences. Its award winning Audience Data Platform is trusted by the world's most admired brands including Spotify, Perplexity, T-Mobile, L.L.Bean. SheerID offers the only secure, enterprise-grade platform that connects brands with the right customers, limits offer abuse, and powers personalized marketing, driving loyalty and revenue. For more information, visit SheerID.com and follow on LinkedIn.