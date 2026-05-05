2026 Community Heroes Offers Give Educators, Nurses, and Military Access to Exclusive Verified Savings

SheerID and partners at leading brands provide verified offers to honor community heroes, including military communities, educators, and nurses, throughout the year.
PORTLAND, Ore., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading provider for engaging and verifying high-value audiences, is highlighting exclusive savings for educators, nurses, and military communities, including active duty service members, veterans, and military spouses. As May brings Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses Week, and Military Appreciation Month, SheerID is helping brands honor these community heroes with verified offers that make meaningful savings easier to access.
Through SheerID’s Audience Network, brands can verify eligibility instantly at the point of sale without sending customers off-site. This creates a more seamless experience for consumers while giving brands a trusted, privacy-forward way to deliver relevant offers on everyday essentials, wellness, apparel, home goods, travel, and more.
“Educators, nurses, and military communities show up for others every day, and they deserve to be recognized in ways that feel genuine and useful,” said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO of SheerID. “We are proud to help brands deliver verified offers that honor their service, protect the customer experience, and make exclusive savings simple to access.”
By helping brands quickly and securely confirm eligibility, SheerID supports programs that feel personal, relevant, and easy to use. Its secure, enterprise-grade platform helps brands engage high-value audiences, minimize offer abuse, and strengthen loyalty through verified offers that respect consumer privacy.
These special offers include:
Apparel + Shoes
|● Allen Edmonds - Students & Military Save 15%!
|● Alpha Industries - 15% Off for Military
|● American Giant - 20% Off for Military
|● Ariat - 10% Off for Military Members
|● ASICS - Special Savings for Community Heroes
|● Boden - Boden: Limited Time 20% Discount for All Heroes
|● Bonobos - 20% OFF: Students, Teachers, Military, First Responders & Medical Professionals
|● Bulwark - Exclusive Savings for Military, Students, and Teachers
|● Champs Sports - 10% Military Discount at Champs
|● Charles & Colvard - Charles & Colvard: Save 20% on Jewelry
|● Circus by Sam Edelman - 15% Off for Teachers
|● Circus by Sam Edelman - 15% Off for First Responders
|● Circus by Sam Edelman - 15% Off for Medical Professionals
|● Circus by Sam Edelman - 15% Off for Military
|● Converse - 10% Off for Military
|● Dr. Scholl's Shoes -Teachers and Medical save 20%!
|● Dr. Scholl's Shoes - 15% Off for First Responders
|● Dr. Scholl's Shoes - 15% Off for Military
|● Eastbay - Eastbay: 10% Military Discount
|● Famous Footwear - 10% Off for Military
|● Florence Marine X - Students, Teachers, Military, Medical Professionals & First Responders Save 25%
|● Foot Locker - Foot Locker: 10% Discount on Shoes and Apparel
|● Franco Sarto - 15% Off for First Responders
|● Franco Sarto - 15% Off for Military
|● Franco Sarto - Teachers & Nurses: Get Verified & Unlock 20% Off Your Next Order
|● Gerber Gear - Gerber Gear: Exclusive Offers for Military and First Responders
|● Grown Brilliance - Our Most Cherished Professionals Save 10% on All Jewelry
|● Helly Hansen - Helly Hansen: 15% Off for Medical Professionals
|● Helly Hansen - Helly Hansen: 20% Off for Military
|● Helzberg Diamonds - Helzberg Diamonds: Discounted Jewelry for Students, Military, and First Responders
|● Industrie Clothing - 15% Off for Students, Military, First Responders & Medical Professionals
|● J.Crew & J.Crew Factory - J.Crew Factory Military, Medical and First Responders Discounts
|● J.Crew & J.Crew Factory - J.Crew Factory Educator and Student Discounts
|● Jans - Jans: 15% Off Outdoor Equipment for Military
|● JanSport - JanSport: 15% Discount for Heroes
|● Karen Kane - Karen Kane: 20% Discount for Teachers
|● Karen Kane - Karen Kane: 20% Discount for Military
|● Kids Foot Locker - Kids Foot Locker: 10% Military Discount
|● Kipling - Exclusive Savings for Teachers
|● L.L.Bean - L.L.Bean: 10% Educator Discount
|● L.L.Bean - L.L.Bean: 10% Medical Professional Discount
|● L.L.Bean - 10% Military Discount at L.L.Bean
|● La Joya - Teachers Save on Diamond Jewelry
|● La Joya - First Responders Save on Diamond Jewelry
|● La Joya - Medical Professionals Save on Diamond Jewelry
|● La Joya - Military Personnel Save on Diamond Jewelry
|● Leatherman - Community Heroes Get 30% Off
|● Levi’s - Levi’s: Military, Medical Professionals & First Responders Save 15%
|● LifeStride - 15% Off for First Responders
|● LifeStride - 15% Off for Medical Professionals
|● LifeStride - Armed Forces Save 15%!
|● LifeStride - Teachers, Get Verified And Save 15%!
|● Madewell - 15% Off for Community Heroes
|● Military Tee Times - Military Tee Times: Exclusive Deals off Golf for Military
|● Naturalizer -20% Off for Teachers and Nurses
|● Naturalizer - 15% Off for First Responders
|● Naturalizer - 15% Off for Military
|● Nike - Nike: 10% Off for Students, First Responders, Military, Teachers and Medical Professionals
|● NOBULL - Teacher Discount
|● NOBULL - First Responder Discount
|● NOBULL - Nurse + Medical Discount
|● NOBULL - Military Discount
|● Nuuly - Teachers and Healthcare workers can verify with SheerID to receive $28 off one month of Nuuly!
|● Osprey - First Responders: Take 20% off Adventure, Travel & Everyday Carries
|● Osprey - Active Military & Veterans: Take 20% off Adventure, Travel & Everyday Carries
|● Red Kap - Red Kap: Military Save 20%
|● RIHOAS - Teachers Are Our Heroes! That’s Why We’re Giving You 20% Off
|● Rothy’s - 20% Off for Teachers and Nurses
|● Rothy’s - 20% Off for First Responders
|● Rothy’s - 20% Off for Medical Professionals
|● Rothy’s - 20% Off for Military
|● Rykä - 15% Off for Teachers
|● Rykä - 15% Off for First Responders
|● Rykä - 15% Off for Medical Professionals
|● Rykä - 15% Off for Military
|● RZE Watches - Health Care Heroes and First Responders receive 15% Off Tough Titanium Gear
|● Sam Edelman - 15% Off for First Responders
|● Sam Edelman - 15% Off for Military
|● Sam Edelman - Teachers & Nurses Save 20%!
|● Stegmann - Educators Save 12% on Supportive Work Shoes, Boots & Clogs
|● The North Face - Same Passion. Different Classroom.
|● The North Face - Protecting Our Future. Supporting Yours.
|● Therafit Shoe - Teachers Get 20% Off Orders
|● Therafit Shoe - First Responders Save 20%
|● Therafit Shoe - Medical Professionals Save 20%
|● Therafit Shoe - Military Personnel Get 20%
|● Thermo Recovery Wear - Teachers Get 30% Off ALL Orders - No Minimums!
|● Thermo Recovery Wear - 25% OFF All Orders for ALL First Responders
|● Thermo Recovery Wear - Medical Practitioners Get 30% Off ALL ORDERS - No Minimums!
|● Thermo Recovery Wear - MILITARY MEMBERS Get 25% OFF ALL Orders - No Minimums!
|● Thermo Recovery Wear - 25% OFF All Orders for Young Adults & Seniors
|● Timberland - Teachers Get 10% Off Your Order
|● Timberland - First Responders Get 10% Off Your Order
|● Timberland - Healthcare Workers Get 10% Off Your Order
|● Timberland - Military Get 10% Off Your Order
|● Triple F.A.T. Goose - Exclusive 15% Off Savings Honoring First Responders
|● Triple F.A.T. Goose - Exclusive 15% Off Savings Honoring Healthcare Professionals
|● Triple F.A.T. Goose - Exclusive 15% Off Savings Honoring Military Personnel & Veterans
|● True Classic - Giving Back to Those Who Teach—20% off!
|● True Classic - Giving Back to Those Who Serve Their Community—20% off!
|● True Classic - Giving Back to Those Who Lead, Teach, and Serve—20% off!
|● True Classic - Giving Back to Those Who Serve—20% off!
|● True Classic - Giving Back to Those Serve—20% off!
|● UGG - UGG: Community Heroes Offer
|● vineyard vines - vineyard vines: 15% Teacher Discount
|● vineyard vines - vineyard vines: 15% First Responder Discount
|● vineyard vines - vineyard vines: 15% Healthcare Worker Discount
|● vineyard vines - vineyard vines: 15% Military Discount
|● Vivaia - Teachers Get 20% Off
|● Vivaia - First Responders Get 20% Off
|● Vivaia - Medical Professionals Get 20% Off
|● Vivaia - Military Get an exclusive 20% off discount
Health + Beauty
|● Bio Ionic - 30% off for students, medical providers, first responders, teachers, and military
|● Clé de Peau Beauté - Exclusive 10% Off for Teachers
|● Clé de Peau Beauté - Exclusive 10% Off for First Responders
|● Clé de Peau Beauté - Exclusive 10% Off for Medical Professionals
|● Clé de Peau Beauté - Exclusive 10% Off For Military Members
|● Clinique - Teachers Get 20% Off
|● Clinique - First Responders Get 20% Off
|● Clinique - Medical Professionals Get 20% Off
|● Clinique - Military Members Get 20% Off
|● CorePower Yoga - Eligible Groups Get 20% Off All Access Membership & Class Packs
|● Drunk Elephant - Teachers Get 15% Off
|● Drunk Elephant - First Responders Get 15% Off
|● Drunk Elephant - Medical Professionals Get 15% Off
|● Drunk Elephant - Military Members Get 15% Off
|● GelPro - GelPro: 25% Discount on Comfort Mats
|● Headspace - Headspace: Free Access for Educators
|● HYDRAGUN - Exclusive 15% Discount for Military & First Responders on select HYDRAGUN products!
|● Keto Brainz Nootropics - Community Heroes Save 20% on ALL orders
|● Keto Brainz Nootropics - Medical Professionals Save 15% on ALL Orders
|● Keto Brainz Nootropics - Community Heroes Save 20% on ALL Orders
|● Lovehoney - Teachers: Get 20% Off
|● Lovehoney - First Responders: Get 20% Off
|● Lovehoney - Healthcare Workers: Get 20% Off
|● Lovehoney - Military Members: Get 20% Off
|● M·A·C Cosmetics - Verified Community Members get 15% Off All Online Orders
|● Maxi-Cosi - Up to 25% off Maxi-Cosi for military, teachers, 1st responders, and healthcare professionals
|● NARS Cosmetics - 15% Off for Teachers
|● NARS Cosmetics - 15% Off for First Responders
|● NARS Cosmetics - 15% Off for Medical Professionals
|● NARS Cosmetics - 15% Off for Military Personnel
|● Nine27 Athletics - All Teachers Receive 25% Off All Team Programming
|● Nine27 Athletics - All First Responders Get 30% Off All Team Programming
|● Nine27 Athletics - Armed Forces Members Receive 40% Off Team Programming
|● Novex Biotech - American Heroes Save on Men’s Supplements
|● Pvolve - Teachers Save 20% on Premium Fitness
|● Pvolve - Community Heroes Save 20% on Premium Fitness
|● Pvolve - Medical Professionals Save 20% on Premium Fitness
|● Pvolve - Educators Save 15% on Premium Fitness
|● Pvolve - Military Heroes Save 20% on Premium Fitness
|● Pvolve - Seniors Save 20% on Premium Fitness
|● Rookie Wellness - Military Personnel, First Responders, Healthcare Workers, and Teachers 15% Off
|● Shiseido - Exclusive 15% Off for Teachers
|● Shiseido - Exclusive 15% Off for First Responders
|● Shiseido - Exclusive 15% Off for Medical Professionals
|● Shiseido - Exclusive 15% Off For Military Members
|● Shoe Carnival - 10% OFF for military, students, and teachers
|● Shoe Station - 10% OFF for military, students, and teachers
|● Tarte Cosmetics - 40% Off* for Teachers
|● Tarte Cosmetics - 40% Off* for First Responders
|● Tarte Cosmetics - 40% Off* for Medical Professionals
|● Tarte Cosmetics - 40% Off* for Military Personnel
|● The Sculpt Society - Save 30% with our Discount Program in Appreciation of Teachers
|● The Sculpt Society - Save 30% with our Discount Program in Appreciation of First Responders
|● The Sculpt Society - Save 30% with our Discount Program in Appreciation of Healthcare Workers
|● The Sculpt Society - Save 30% with our Discount Program in Appreciation of Military Members
|● The Sculpt Society - Save 30% with our Discount Program for Low Income Members
Lifestyle
|● Ashley Furniture - Healthcare and Medical Professionals Receive 5% Off!
|● Ashley Furniture - Veterans & Active Military Receive 5% Off!
|● Ancestry - Exclusive Offer for Educators
|● COBB Tuning - COBB Tuning: 15% Military Discount
|● Coral & Tusk - 20% off for Teachers, First Responders, Military and Medical Professionals
|● Costco - New membership promotion for Teachers
|● Costco - New membership promotion for First Responders
|● Costco - New membership promotion for Medical Professionals
|● Costco - New membership promotion for Military
|● Costco - New membership promotion for Government Employees
|● DreamCloud - DreamCloud: First Responders Get Discount On Mattresses
|● DreamCloud - DreamCloud: Healthcare Workers Get Discount On Mattresses
|● DreamCloud - DreamCloud: Military Get Discount On Mattresses
|● Evenflo - Community Heroes Save on Baby Gear
|● Flexispot - Teachers: $30 Off Flexispot Ergonomic Furniture
|● Flexispot - Medical Workers: $30 Off Flexispot Ergonomic Furniture
|● Flexispot - Military Get $30 Off Flexispot Ergonomic Furniture
|● Freewrite - Students and Teachers Save On Distraction-Free Writing Tools
|● Frigidaire - Frigidaire Appliances: Military members save 10% on home appliances
|● Grizzly Industrial - 10% Military Discount for Active, Reserve and Retired Military, May 23rd
|● KitchenAid - Military and Healthcare Worker Discount at Kitchenaid
|● Lovesac - Comfort for Heroes
|● Maytag - Military, Healthcare Worker, First Responder, Teacher and Student Discounts at Maytag
|● Michaels - Michaels: 15% Exclusive Teacher Discount
|● Michaels - Michaels: Exclusive Military Discount
|● Monarch Mountain - Monarch Mountain: Students and Military Ski for Less
|● Morningstar, Inc. - Exclusive Student and Teacher Discounts on Trusted Investment Information
|● Morningstar, Inc. - Active Duty and Veterans Save on Morningstar Investor
|● Nectar - Nectar: First Responders Get Discount On Mattresses
|● Nectar - Nectar: Healthcare Workers Get Discount On Mattresses
|● Nectar - Nectar: Military Get Discount On Mattresses
|● OXO - Save 20% on OXO Products for Teachers, Educators, and Faculty
|● OXO - Save 20% on OXO products for first responders
|● OXO - Save 20% on OXO Products for Nurses, Doctors, and Health Care Workers
|● OXO - Save 20% on OXO products for military personnel, veterans, and families
|● OXO - Save 20% on OXO Products for Recent Movers
|● Petmate - Petmate First Responders Discount Save 20%
|● Petmate - Medical Professionals Save 20% at Petmate
|● Petmate - Petmate Military Discount Save 20%
|● PinMart Inc - Military Members Get 20% Off at PinMart
|● PODS - PODS: 10% Discount for Military
|● Puffy - Teachers Save $1,425 on Any Puffy Mattress, Including Luxury Bedding Gifts
|● Purple - Teachers Save Additional 10% on Mattresses
|● Purple - First Responders Save 5% on Mattresses
|● Purple - Healthcare Workers Save 5% on Mattresses
|● Purple - Military Save 5% on Mattresses
|● Renewal by Andersen - Military, First Responders and Teachers Save an Additional $300 Off Your Entire Purchase of Windows and Doors!
|● Rollick - Rollick: Exclusive Military and First Responder Discounts
|● Safety 1st - Up to 25% off Safety 1st for military, teachers, 1st responders, and healthcare professionals
|● Sleep Number - Educators save an additional 5% off
|● Sleep Number - Medical professionals save an additional 5% off
|● Sleep Number - Everyday Heroes save an additional 5% off
|● Sticker Mule - Sticker Mule: $25 Credit for Military Members
|● The Letter Nest - 15% off for Teachers
|● The Linz Shop - Military Heroes Save 20% on ALL Orders, First Responders save 20% on ALL Orders
|● Whirlpool - Military, Healthcare Worker, First Responder, Teacher and Student Discount
|● WM - Exclusive Military Offer
Outdoor Gear
|● Airstream, Inc. - First Responder and Military Discount
|● Bass Pro Shops - 10% Military Discount on Outdoor Gear; 5% Discount on Firearms & Ammo
|● Burton Snowboards - Teachers get 20% off select items
|● Burton Snowboards - First Responders get 20% off select items
|● Burton Snowboards - Healthcare Workers Get Up to 20% Off
|● Burton Snowboards - Military Personnel and Veterans get 20% off select items
|● Dunlop Sports - Dunlop Sports Americas Military Discount of 15% off qualifying full-priced Srixon and Cleveland Golf Products
|● Flashlight Freak - First Responders Save 10% on the Best Tactical LED Flashlights from MF Tactical
|● Flashlight Freak - Military Personnel Save 10% on the Best Tactical LED Flashlights from MF Tactical
|● Give'r - Community Heroes Save 35% on Give'r Gloves!
|● Hydro Flask - Save 20% on Hydro Flask products for Teachers, Educators, and Faculty
|● Hydro Flask - Save 20% on Hydro Flask products for first responders
|● Hydro Flask - Save 20% on Hydro Flask products for Nurses, Doctors, and Health Care Workers
|● Hydro Flask - Save 20% on Hydro Flask products for military personnel, veterans, and families
|● Hydro Flask - Save 20% on Hydro Flask products for recent movers
|● Jackery - All verified medical professionals, first responders, military members, and teachers can enjoy a 5% stackable discount!
|● LiTime - 5% Military Discount on LiFePO4 Batteries
|● Spec Ops Tools - Military, Veterans & First Responders Save 15%
|● SSA by Nosler - SSA by Nosler: Military and First Responders Discounts
|● Thule - Student, Military, and First Responder 15% Off Discounts
Technology, Subscriptions + Streaming
Travel + Entertainment
ABOUT SHEERID
SheerID is the leading global provider for permission-based verification and engaging high-value audiences. Its award winning Audience Data Platform is trusted by the world's most admired brands including Spotify, Perplexity, T-Mobile, L.L.Bean. SheerID offers the only secure, enterprise-grade platform that connects brands with the right customers, limits offer abuse, and powers personalized marketing, driving loyalty and revenue. For more information, visit SheerID.com and follow on LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Aimee Miller
aimee@broadsheetcomms.com