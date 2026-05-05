Triple win for CNH brands at the 2026 Red Dot Design Awards

The winning tractor designs are:

Case IH Puma New Holland T7 Standard Wheelbase STEYR Cervus CVT



Basildon, May 5, 2026

CNH (NYSE: CNH) is proud to announce that three models from its Case IH, New Holland, and STEYR® brands, have won 2026 Red Dot Design Awards. Red Dot is one of the world’s most prestigious design competitions, honoring products that stand out for design quality, innovation and usability.

“When design works seamlessly for our customers, it elevates both performance and pride of ownership,” said Lisa Jackson, Head of Design and UX at CNH. "This recognition across multiple designs reflects our commitment to creating machines where distinctive, thoughtful design goes hand-in-hand with real-world value for farmers.”

THE WINNERS

The Case IH Puma® series combines bold Case IH family styling with a significantly enhanced cab environment designed to support long working days. Improvements include easier access, revised interior styling, increased storage and upgraded in-cab displays, all developed to enhance operator comfort, and everyday ease of use. Externally, a redesigned hood and lighting package improve forward visibility, while new LED fender taillights integrate safety with a distinctive visual signature.

The New Holland T7 Standard Wheelbase stands out for its compact proportions, more dynamic stance and carefully integrated functional elements that deliver improved visibility, maneuverability and operator comfort. The tractor also debuts New Holland’s Dynamic Blue color, which will be progressively introduced across its product portfolio underlining the brand’s commitment to a distinctive and consistent design language. Styling details such as the new hood shape, integrated cab access, LED lighting and refined rear design blend aesthetics with practical benefits for everyday farming operations.

The STEYR Cervus CVT is the brand’s first 400+ horsepower tractor. It features STEYR’s distinctive new styling within a model that blends a high-power output with compact dimensions, to provide maximum flexibility and the ability to handle a full suite of tasks. It incorporates practical features such as easy service access and an advanced lighting concept, including high intensity hood and taillights. The STEYR logo is now seamlessly integrated into the rear lights, while daytime running lights complete the modern, unmistakable design.

These awards reflect CNH’s commitment to customer-driven design, functionality and innovation.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over 180 years, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 34,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

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