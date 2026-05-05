Decusoft Announces Strategic Partnership with Trusaic

RAMSEY, N.J., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decusoft, a leading provider of enterprise compensation planning and management software, today announced a strategic partnership with Trusaic, the world’s most trusted software for global pay equity and pay transparency, including EU Pay Transparency compliance. Through this relationship, both organizations will collaborate with companies' HR and compensation teams by providing enhanced tools and expertise for navigating compensation strategy, compliance, and equity challenges across the globe.

Decusoft's flagship product, Compose, is a highly configurable, no-code compensation management platform that empowers organizations to plan, manage, and analyze compensation programs with real-time analytics, robust reporting features, AI-driven predictive capabilities, and conversational data insights. The platform is designed to help businesses deliver competitive, equitable, and transparent pay practices across every level of the organization.

Trusaic’s pay equity and pay transparency solutions enable global enterprises to achieve global pay equity, manage global pay transparency requirements — including compliance with the EU Pay Transparency Directive — and maintain regulatory compliance. Its suite of software and expert consulting services address complex compensation and reporting needs across multiple jurisdictions while aligning with evolving workforce expectations.

This strategic partnership serves mutual clients by enabling both companies to leverage their respective strengths while providing access to complementary capabilities in compensation management, pay equity analysis, and ensuring global regulatory compliance.

“Partnering with an organization like Trusaic aligns with our mission to help companies build and sustain compensation programs that are fair, strategic, and compliant,” said Hank Boggio, Chief Commercial Officer for Decusoft. “Together, we can deliver meaningful value to HR and Total Rewards professionals who are tasked with balancing competitive pay practices and regulatory demands.”

“Decusoft’s innovative compensation planning technology enhances how organizations approach pay decisions,” said Jeff Small, Vice President of Partnerships for Trusaic. “By working jointly with Decusoft, we can support organizations in making data-driven, equitable decisions that reflect both market competitiveness and compliance priorities.”

About Decusoft

Decusoft partners with organizations across industries to deliver exceptional service, proven expertise, and technology designed for complex compensation environments. Our Compose platform streamlines merit, bonus, equity, and incentive pay plans and processes while delivering accuracy, transparency, and control. With deep configuration capabilities, global scalability, and AI-powered insights, Compose helps HR, Finance, and Compensation teams plan with confidence and predict with intelligence. For more information about Decusoft, visit www.decusoft.com

About Trusaic

Trusaic is the world’s most trusted software for pay equity and EU Pay Transparency Directive compliance. Our solutions guide global enterprises toward precise, compliant pay decisions at scale to achieve pay equity for their global workforces. Organizations that partner with Trusaic turn every pay decision into progress. For more information about Trusaic, visit https://trusaic.com/

Contact:

Dan Roche

Decusoft

daniel.roche@decusoft.com