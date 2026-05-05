Work Truck Solutions® Supports Ford Pro™ Commercial Vehicle Center (CVC) Program to Elevate B2B Customer Experience and Drive Strategic Growth

Chico, CA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions®, the leading commercial vehicle authority, announced its involvement in a significant enhancement to the Ford Pro Commercial Vehicle Center (CVC) Program.

Ford Pro, the brand dedicated to delivering seamless, always-on solutions for Ford’s business and fleet customers, now requires all Dealers who are part of their 2026 CVC Program to maintain an active Work Truck Solutions subscription. To support this enhancement to the program, three new packages were introduced (Good, Better, and Best).

The introduction of these packages reflects the shared commitment of Ford Pro and Work Truck Solutions to equip every Dealer with the specialized tools needed to thrive in the competitive commercial marketplace, ensuring a consistent, professional, and efficient experience for business customers.

The inclusion of these new packages in conjunction with Work Truck Solutions’ offerings further supports the goal of providing tools that enable CVC Dealers to lead in today’s ever-changing market. Business customers expect efficiency, speed and precision, and these solutions help Dealers meet those complex demands.

The Strategic Value of Specialized Commercial Tools

The commercial vehicle segment, which differs significantly from the retail market, requires specialized tools. Work Truck Solutions, who is also a trusted vendor in The Shop by FordDirect, has a proven track record in the world of work-ready upfitted vehicles, with a history of taking chassis data, body specifications, and vocational requirements and transforming them into marketable listings that serve the needs of buyers, Dealers, OEMs and upfitters.

The selection of Work Truck Solutions by Ford Pro reinforces their focus on delivering measurable value. Professionalizing upfitted inventory across multiple channels, including the FordPro.com national inventory locator and the Comvoy commercial vehicle marketplace, is central to the goal of market leadership for CVC Dealers.

“The CVC Dealer community has extensive experience serving B2B customers with excellence,” said Kathryn Schifferle, Founder and Chief Vision Officer, Work Truck Solutions. “When building these packages, we tapped into that insight by soliciting dealer input to align with their vision and best practices. These offerings are a testament to the insights gained from Dealers and a nod that in such a complex market, commercial vehicle specialization, driven by data, is what leads to successful operations.”

Tiered Solutions for Dealer Success

CVC Dealers will select from one of three packages—Good, Better, and Best—enabling them to tailor the solution to their specific commercial development stage and strategic goals.

GOOD Display of Inventory: Built for Dealers primarily focused on professional merchandising, managing their own website and using their retail CRM.

Built for Dealers primarily focused on professional merchandising, managing their own website and using their retail CRM. BETTER Shopping on Commercial-centric Site: Building on the GOOD package, this offering is designed for Dealers looking for a commercial-focused website to enhance their online inventory presence and customer engagement.

Building on the GOOD package, this offering is designed for Dealers looking for a commercial-focused website to enhance their online inventory presence and customer engagement. BEST Overall Professionalism: Furthering the BETTER package, this solution is ideal for Dealers looking for a comprehensive commercial presence, the best buyer experience and deep data insights to drive additional growth throughout their commercial vehicle operation.

It’s also important to note that Dealers already subscribed to an existing Work Truck Solutions package have the flexibility to remain on their current plan or transition to one of the new packages at any time during the year as their needs change.

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions provides a smart technology platform that enables all stakeholders in the commercial vehicle ecosystem - dealers, OEMs, upfitters, and distributors - to efficiently serve the businesses and fleet managers who need work trucks and vans. With innovative solutions covering numerous areas such as customer relationship management, inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing, Work Truck Solutions helps those in the commercial vehicle space, no matter their role in the supply chain, increase their visibility and efficiency so businesses can focus on doing their jobs.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles (“EVs”) along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 169,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.