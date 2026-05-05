G6 Hospitality Appoints Krishna Paliwal as President, Midscale Extended Stay

DALLAS, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality, parent company of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, today announced the appointment of Krishna Paliwal as President, Midscale Extended Stay. Krishna brings over two decades of hospitality leadership experience, most recently serving as President of La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham, as well as Head of Architecture, Design and Construction at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, contributing to the successful launch and growth of Echo Suites.

Paliwal will lead G6’s midscale & upper economy extended stay strategy, working closely with the leadership team on brand development, growth initiatives, and enhancing the owner and guest experience across the portfolio. In this role, Krishna will also architect G6’s entry into midscale extended stay, establishing the foundation for the segment’s long-term growth. The move into represents a natural extension of G6’s strong position in the economy and extended stay segments.

The U.S. midscale segment accounts for approximately 20% of the total hotel market and continues to show resilience, with RevPAR growth outpacing several other segments in recent quarters. G6’s existing franchisee base has consistently expressed interest in expanding with the company into the midscale space, creating a foundation for sustainable growth.

Ankit Tandon, Vice Chairman – G6 Hospitality, said, “Krishna has demonstrated an exceptional ability to transform brands from the inside out, aligning architecture, design, operations, and development into a cohesive strategy that drives both guest satisfaction and owner profitability. He's widely recognized in the industry for building brands that deliver on their promise. His commitment to creating real value for both owners and guests at every decision point aligns perfectly with our approach at G6.”

Krishna holds a Master’s degree in Construction Management Technology from the University of Houston. He is actively involved in civic and philanthropic work, including supporting the BSP Education Society, a nonprofit organization that promotes education and empowerment for nearly 1,000 young women in northern India.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Carrollton, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.

Contact

Anupriya Malik

G6 Hospitality LLC

Anupriya.d@g6hospitality.com

+91 97911 63065

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ed53c42-ba4f-43be-8bc4-107f90bedd31