Salary.com and WorldatWork Launch the Total Comp Tour, a 26-City Event Series Bringing Compensation Professionals Together Across the U.S.

WALTHAM, Mass., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com, the global leader in compensation data, software, and AI, today announced the launch of the Total Comp Tour, a 29-city event series produced in partnership with WorldatWork, the premier global HR membership community. Rooted in Salary.com's long-standing belief that great compensation starts with great people, the tour will visit major markets across the United States from May through August, creating local gathering points for WorldatWork affiliate members and compensation professionals to connect, share ideas, and tackle the most pressing issues shaping their field.

Compensation is one of HR's most consequential and most solitary disciplines. Comp professionals are often individual contributors or small teams, navigating complex decisions around pay equity, merit cycles, and AI-driven change with little opportunity to collaborate and brainstorm outside of their own immediate team, given the confidentiality needed for compensation data management. At Salary.com, the conviction that people are at the center of every pay decision has driven the company to invest in the comp community not just as customers, but as a professional community worth building. By partnering with WorldatWork, the Total Comp Tour is the most tangible expression of that commitment, bringing together local WorldatWork affiliate communities with curated content, candid peer dialogue, and the kind of authentic connection that only happens in person.

"Comp can be a fairly solo profession," said Sean Luitens, VP Strategy, Salary.com. "These professionals are often working by themselves or in teams of two, and they can't exactly go talk about pay philosophy over lunch with colleagues outside of HR. What the Total Comp Tour does is give them a local home. People who are sharing the same pain in the same region and running into the same challenges. The content is a reason to show up, but the real value is the room itself."

Each stop on the tour is hosted in partnership with WorldatWork and one of its local affiliates, grounding events in the specific workforce realities of each market, from manufacturing hubs and regional retail centers to major metro areas navigating the frontlines of pay transparency legislation. Sessions are designed to be peer-led and low-pressure, with panels featuring local voices alongside national subject matter experts from Salary.com and WorldatWork.

"WorldatWork affiliates play a critical role in building strong, connected compensation communities,” said Courtney Chmielewski, Manager of Event Programming and Affiliate Engagement. “Partnering with Salary.com on the Total Comp Tour allows us to amplify that impact nationwide, delivering relevant conversations and real connections where practitioners live and work.”

Tour Topics Reflect the Industry’s Most Urgent Conversations

Session topics were selected based on what comp professionals are actively wrestling with in 2026, including:

AI and Total Rewards: Shaping Pay, Culture, and the Future of Work – A practical exploration of how AI is reshaping compensation, benefits, and workplace culture, with a focus on real-world applications and the ethical implications of AI in total rewards strategy.

The Great Debate: Are Merit Increases Still Effective? – A structured debate exploring whether merit increases continue to drive performance and retention, or whether budget constraints and inconsistent evaluation practices have eroded their impact.

Pay Equity and Transparency in the AI Era – A timely discussion on how companies are responding to evolving pay transparency legislation — including the EU Pay Transparency Directive — while leveraging AI to drive fairness, close gaps, and equip managers to have confident pay conversations.

Leveraging Analytics in HR and Compensation – A data-forward conversation on how people analytics is helping organizations uncover pay equity insights, sharpen market competitiveness, and move HR from reporting to real business strategy.

Tour Stops at a Glance

The Total Comp Tour runs May through August 2026, visiting 29 cities across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, and South. Stops include: Waltham, MA (May 6); Springfield, MA / Albany, NY area (May 11); New York / New Jersey (May 12); Philadelphia (May 12); Northern Virginia (May 13); Richmond, VA (May 14); Raleigh-Durham (May 19); Charlotte (May 20); Myrtle Beach (May 21); Atlanta (May 27); Nashville (June 1); Memphis (June 2); Dallas (June 3); Tulsa (June 4); Kansas City (June 9); Omaha (June 10); Des Moines (June 11); Minneapolis (June 12); Milwaukee (June 16); Detroit (June 17); Indianapolis (June 18); Louisville (June 23); Cincinnati (June 24); Columbus (June 25); Buffalo (June 26); and Chicago (August 11). A special national trivia stop at Buc-ee’s is scheduled for May 28.

Events are locally hosted and open to compensation, total rewards, and HR professionals. To find a stop near you and register, visit Salary.com/tour.





About Salary.com

Founded in 1999, Salary.com helps organizations get pay right with a complete approach to compensation management. Built on a proprietary job ontology, Salary.com delivers AI software, data, and services that enable companies to define roles, benchmark jobs, manage pay structures, and make pay decisions built to last. More than 10,000 customers worldwide trust Salary.com, with insights powered by over 30,000 organizations across 140+ countries and spanning more than 20,000 leveled job titles.

Combining pragmatic innovation in artificial intelligence with deep human expertise, Salary.com helps organizations make precise pay decisions, build trust with employees, and compete in a changing world. For more information, visit www.salary.com

About WorldatWork

WorldatWork is a global HR community dedicated to helping people leaders create the conditions where great work and great lives can thrive.

WorldatWork brings together HR professionals, Total Rewards experts, compensation and benefits leaders, and CHROs who share a commitment to designing work that truly supports people’s lives. Through events, education, research, certifications, publications, and thought leadership, the organization provides both the rigor and the human insight leaders need to help people join, stay, grow, and thrive at work.

WorldatWork brings great work to life by helping organizations build workplaces that are fair, meaningful, and sustainable; places where people do their best work and build better lives for themselves and others. Professionals from more than 93% of Fortune 500® organizations rely on WorldatWork for HR and Rewards solutions.

Media Contacts

Salary.com: pr@salary.com

WorldatWork: kelly.abdo@worldatwork.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88a71636-5ae2-43dc-a587-93e9622b9631