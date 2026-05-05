IEM Climbs Rankings of Growing U.S. Manufacturers as Workforce and Production Capacity Rapidly Scale

Fremont, California, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fremont, California – May 5, 2026 – Industrial Electric Mfg.™ (IEM), North America’s largest independent full-line manufacturer of electrical distribution systems and integrated control systems, today announced it has received regional recognition for its continued growth, workforce expansion, and rapidly increasing manufacturing footprint across North America.



Headquartered in Fremont, California, IEM ranked No. 50 on Inc.’s 2026 list of fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region, underscoring its strong performance and leadership in delivering reliable power solutions for critical infrastructure. IEM achieved 158% revenue growth over the two-year evaluation period, earning distinction among top-performing companies across California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.



More than 60% of IEM’s workforce is affiliated with its facilities in Fremont and Jacksonville, Florida. These growing operations recently led to IEM being named the largest manufacturing company in the Jacksonville area, by the Jacksonville Business Journal, and among the largest manufacturing companies in the Greater Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times.



“It’s an honor to be recognized by the broader business community for our continued investments in our people, facilities, and advanced manufacturing capabilities,” said Clayton Such, CEO of IEM. “The growing scale of our operations reflects IEM’s commitment to enhancing the flexibility, quality, and speed that define our business, supporting critical industries through scalable, custom power solutions.”



In addition to its U.S. operations, IEM maintains a strong Canadian presence, with several advanced manufacturing facilities in the greater Vancouver, British Columbia area, further strengthening its North American supply chain and production capabilities.



Over the past four years, IEM has quadrupled its North American manufacturing footprint and invested more than $100 million in advanced manufacturing equipment to accelerate production and meet increasing demand. During that same period, the company has grown its workforce by 280%, with approximately 40% of IEM employees supporting manufacturing and production operations.



Among its more than 4,000 employees across North America, IEM’s field service and electrical power system support professionals provide expert, on-site services across the full lifecycle of power systems, including startup and commissioning, and emergency repair services. Through experienced technicians, dedicated project management, and responsive technical support, IEM serves as a trusted partner to ensure reliable, efficient, and scalable power infrastructure solutions.





ABOUT IEM

Industrial Electric Mfg.™ (IEM), headquartered in Fremont, California, is North America’s largest independent full-line manufacturer of electrical distribution and integrated control systems. For more than 75 years, IEM has delivered customer-specific power solutions to growth industries, combining engineering expertise, flexible design and manufacturing, and scalable capabilities to support complex and innovative projects.



For more information about IEM, visit https://www.iemfg.com

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Contact Info



Brandon Borgna

media@iemfg.com

+1 336-698-6094

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