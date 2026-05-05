Valetax Strengthens Executive Leadership with Appointment of John Taylor as CCO

Singapore, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valetax, a global multi-asset brokerage, has appointed John Taylor as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), reinforcing the company's commitment to building a world-class leadership team as it enters its next phase of growth.

With more than 25 years of experience spanning global financial markets, John has built a distinguished career at Tier 1 investment banks and leading CFD brokerages, serving at board level in roles including CEO, COO, CIO, and CFO. He has operated across more than 20 countries and led major commercial initiatives in MENA, South Africa, Brazil, India, Europe, and Southeast Asia, with deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, post-acquisition integration, and market entry in high-growth regions.

At Valetax, John will take ownership of the commercial function, driving the development of global market structure, deepening partnership and business development networks, and ensuring commercial strategy is tightly aligned with product direction and client experience.

Viktor, CEO of Valetax, said: "We are thrilled to welcome John to the team. His track record across some of the world's most competitive financial markets environments makes him exactly the kind of leader we need as we scale. He brings both the strategic perspective and the hands-on execution capability to help us build something truly exceptional."

John Taylor added: "What Valetax has achieved in such a short period of time is genuinely impressive. The technology, the team, and the culture all reflect a business that is built to last. I am excited to join at this stage and play a role in shaping what comes next — there is real potential here and I look forward to helping the company realise it."

The appointment underlines Valetax's broader strategy of pairing cutting-edge trading technology with experienced, globally proven leadership to create a brokerage that is transparent, performance-focused, and built for sustainable international growth.

About Valetax