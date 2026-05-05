Stanbridge University Participates in City of San Marcos Blue Zones Ignite™ Initiative to Support Community Well-Being

SAN MARCOS, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University is pleased to participate as an education partner in the City of San Marcos Blue Zones Ignite™ initiative, as part of its commitment to community health in North San Diego County.

“We are proud of our leadership role in bringing Blue Zones to San Diego County,” said San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones. “San Marcos already has all the ingredients for living a long and healthy life. Going through the Blue Zones Ignite assessment will give us the data we need to continue on this path.”

“Stanbridge University is pleased to support initiatives that promote long-term community well-being,” said Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University. “Efforts like Blue Zones Ignite™ align with our focus on preparing future healthcare professionals who understand the broader factors that influence health and the importance of prevention in improving outcomes.”

Stanbridge University supports community well-being through both education and outreach. As a 2025 Carnegie Classification Opportunity College, the university advances access for underrepresented students and supports strong career outcomes in healthcare fields that serve communities across Southern California.

The university regularly participates in outreach that helps expand access to nutritious food for individuals experiencing homelessness and recently completed an environmental initiative resulting in the planting of 10,000 trees to support long-term sustainability efforts. Participation in Blue Zones Ignite™ reinforces Stanbridge University’s emphasis on prevention, public health, and collaboration across sectors to support healthier communities.

The Blue Zones Ignite™ initiative unites partners to advance healthier living through sustainable, community-level change. In San Marcos, leaders launched the effort to guide future planning and policy, building on assets like parks, trails, and community-focused design to enhance long-term quality of life for residents of all ages.

Stanbridge University offers a diverse range of healthcare degree programs across its Southern California campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos. The university has consistently earned recognition for academic excellence and workplace culture, including being recognized in the 2025 Carnegie Classifications as an Opportunity College and in the 2024 Best Healthcare Degree Programs Ranking in America by Research.com. The university is accredited by Investors in People in London and certified as a Great Place to Work.

For media inquiries, please contact the Director of Media and Communications, Sarah Hamilton, at (949) 794-9090 ext. 5266 or shamilton@stanbridge.edu.