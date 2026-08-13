Stanbridge University’s Vocational Nursing Program Ranked #1 in California for Seventh Consecutive Year by NursingProcess.org

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University is pleased to announce that its Vocational Nursing program has been ranked as the #1 Best LVN Program in California by NursingProcess.org for the seventh consecutive year. According to the publication's annual rankings, the program has held the top position each year from 2019 through 2026.

NursingProcess.org evaluated California Licensed Vocational Nursing programs using a published methodology that considers factors including NCLEX-PN first-time pass rates, academic quality, affordability, and published student reviews. The annual rankings are intended to help prospective nursing students compare vocational nursing programs throughout California.

“Maintaining the #1 ranking for seven consecutive years reflects the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students, as well as our commitment to delivering a high-quality nursing education,” said Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University. “The recognition demonstrates the consistency of our Vocational Nursing program and our continued focus on preparing graduates for successful careers in healthcare.”

The seven-year recognition is complemented by Stanbridge University’s #1 ranking as the Best College for Nursing in California by Niche.com for 2026, further highlighting the strength of nursing education across the university.

To learn more about Stanbridge University's Vocational Nursing program, visit https://www.stanbridge.edu/program/vn

Stanbridge University offers a diverse range of healthcare degree programs across its Southern California campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos. The university has consistently earned recognition for academic excellence and workplace culture, including being recognized in the 2025 Carnegie Classifications as an Opportunity College and in the 2025 Best Healthcare Degree Programs Ranking in America by Research.com. The university is accredited by Investors in People in London and certified as a Great Place to Work.

For media inquiries, please contact the Director of Media and Communications, Sarah Hamilton, at (949) 794-9090 ext. 5266 or shamilton@stanbridge.edu.