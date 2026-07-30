Stanbridge University Provides Chromebooks to Support Educational Access in Latin American Communities

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University is pleased to announce the donation of approximately 215 Chromebooks to Iglesia de Dios Renacer for phased international distribution to children, students, and families in underserved communities across Latin America. The initiative extends the useful life of functional classroom technology while expanding access to digital learning resources in communities where computers may be limited.

The university repurposed the Chromebooks during a technology upgrade and channeled them through a community-based donation initiative that supports both educational access and environmental responsibility. The initiative reflects Stanbridge University's belief that access to technology can open doors to education, opportunity, and lifelong learning long after the devices have left the classroom.

“Our mission is centered on creating opportunities that improve lives,” said Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University. “By extending the useful life of technology that continues to provide value, we are supporting access to digital learning resources while working alongside community partners that understand the needs of the students and families they serve.”

Iglesia de Dios Renacer distributed the donated Chromebooks in phases to communities in Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Peru. Community partners and volunteers coordinated the transportation and distribution of the devices to help place them with students and families who have limited access to educational technology.

These Chromebooks are intended to help recipients access digital learning materials, complete school assignments, participate in virtual learning opportunities, conduct research, and develop technology skills. According to Iglesia de Dios Renacer, some communities previously relied on a single phone or computer shared among as many as 25 children, underscoring the need for greater access to functional devices.

The Chromebook donation is part of Stanbridge University's broader commitment to serving communities through education, sustainability, and volunteerism. This year, the university has reached its goal to plant more than 10,000 trees through its Root for Change initiative, supporting environmental sustainability, and has organized service-learning opportunities in Guatemala, where students and faculty helped construct a new primary school alongside local residents in Caserío San José Canihor. The Chromebook initiative builds on those efforts by extending the useful life of technology and supporting students and families with greater access to digital learning resources through collaboration among the university's Information Technology Department, Outreach Department, Iglesia de Dios Renacer, and community volunteers who coordinated the international transportation and distribution of the devices.

To learn more about Stanbridge University and its community initiatives, visit https://www.stanbridge.edu.

Stanbridge University offers a diverse range of healthcare degree programs across its Southern California campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos. The university has consistently earned recognition for academic excellence and workplace culture, including being recognized in the 2025 Carnegie Classifications as an Opportunity College and in the 2025 Best Healthcare Degree Programs Ranking in America by Research.com. The university is accredited by Investors in People in London and certified as a Great Place to Work.

For media inquiries, please contact Sarah Hamilton, Director of Media and Communications, at (949) 794-9090 ext. 5266 or shamilton@stanbridge.edu