Stanbridge University Ranked Nationally Among the 35 Most Selective Colleges in America

IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University is pleased to announce it has been ranked among the 35 most selective colleges in America in a national ranking by Degree Choices. The ranking places Stanbridge among the nation’s most selective institutions, alongside California’s Pomona College and Claremont McKenna College. The ranking was based on the most recent data available from the National Center for Education Statistics' College Navigator.

The ranking evaluated colleges and universities that admitted 10% or fewer applicants during the 2024–2025 academic year. Stanbridge University's inclusion reflects the demand for its healthcare-focused degree programs and continued recognition for academic quality, student outcomes, and professional preparation in nursing and allied health education. Institutions were ranked according to acceptance rate, with ties broken by applicant volume.

“The ranking reflects the demand for healthcare education and our commitment to academic excellence,” said Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University. “We are honored to be recognized among the nation’s most selective colleges, underscoring the quality of our academic programs and position as a leading institution for healthcare education.”

Business Insider's analysis identified the nation's most selective institutions using federal admissions data. Stanbridge University was included among a group of colleges and universities with acceptance rates of 10% or lower, a benchmark commonly associated with highly selective admissions.

Stanbridge University has earned national recognition for academic quality, student outcomes, and institutional impact. Recent honors include its undergraduate nursing programs being ranked the #1 Best College for Nursing in California by Niche.com for 2026 and being ranked among the top 5% of colleges nationwide for 10-year return on investment by Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce. To learn more about Stanbridge University and its healthcare degree programs, visit https://www.stanbridge.edu.

Stanbridge University offers a diverse range of healthcare degree programs across its Southern California campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos. The university has consistently earned recognition for academic excellence and workplace culture, including being recognized in the 2025 Carnegie Classifications as an Opportunity College and in the 2025 Best Healthcare Degree Programs Ranking in America by Research.com. The university is accredited by Investors in People in London and certified as a Great Place to Work.

For media inquiries, please contact the Director of Media and Communications, Sarah Hamilton, at (949) 794-9090 ext. 5266 or shamilton@stanbridge.edu.