Allsup Named USA Today’s Top Workplace Third Year In A Row

Belleville, Illinois, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, has been named a USA TODAY Top Workplace for the third consecutive year, a national honor based on confidential employee feedback collected by Energage. Allsup provides Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, veterans disability appeal assistance, return-to-work support, healthcare benefits services and Disability Financial Solutions® nationwide.

The USA TODAY Top Workplaces program recognizes organizations based on employee feedback through a confidential survey administered by Energage. The survey measures workplace culture drivers that indicated employee satisfaction in key national benchmarks, such as pay, benefits, leadership and employee appreciation. The selection process also evaluates workplace policies, practices, demographics and incorporates additional employee survey insights.

“The mission-focused culture at Allsup starts with people who care deeply about helping others through difficult moments,” said David Doeren, President and Chief Operating Officer of Allsup LLC and Allsup Employment Services LLC, a subsidiary of Allsup LLC. “I’m proud of our staff for navigating rapid growth while continuing to show up for the people who count on us. This recognition reflects the commitment our employees bring to their work every day and the way they support one another while serving people navigating disability, health coverage and related financial challenges.”

The company employs more than 500 team members nationwide. Founded in 1984, Allsup has helped over 425,000 people nationwide receive the SSDI benefits they deserve, with a 97% success rate for those who complete the process with its team of specialized representatives. The company’s services include Social Security disability representation, veterans disability appeal assistance through Allsup Veterans AppealsSM, return to work support through Allsup Employment Services, which is a Social Security-authorized Employment Network in the Ticket to Work Program, and its exclusive Disability Financial Solutions®. The company also provides employer healthcare benefits services through its Allsup Benefits Coordination service.

For individuals facing serious illness or injury, the SSDI process can be difficult to manage while also addressing health and family needs in the wake of a work-disrupting medical condition. Allsup helps customers document how a medical condition affects their ability to work, manages communications with the Social Security Administration, and advocates for their claim through required steps and deadlines in the federal disability insurance application and appeals process.

The 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces list is based on data collected from millions of employees at organizations across the country. Only companies with the highest overall scores on Energage’s employee engagement survey are selected for the honor.

Disability claims: For more information about applying for SSDI benefits, filing your appeal if you were denied, or to see if you are eligible visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276. Allsup helps more claimants get approved at the application level than any other SSDI representative nationwide.

Veterans: For veterans who have been denied service connection in the past or are unsatisfied with a VA decision that is less than 12 months old, please call 1-888-372-1190 or visit AllsupVeteransAppeals.com to connect with VA-accredited Claims Agents for assistance with your VA disability appeal.

Medicare: For help comparing plans, understanding coverage, or enrolling, visit Medicare.Allsup.com or call 1-888-521-7655. Learn more about Allsup Benefits Coordination for employers and their employee groups on AllsupLLC.com.

Returning to work: Learn more about Allsup Employment Services, a Social Security-authorized Employment Network that offers free return-to-work services for disability beneficiaries using Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program at allsupes.help or call 1-866-540-5105.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

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