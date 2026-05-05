JCDecaux : Information trimestrielle du 1er trimestre 2026

Je vous prie de bien vouloir trouver ci-joint notre rapport trimestriel du 1er trimestre 2026.
Bien cordialement,
Pièce jointe
| Source: JCDecaux JCDecaux
Je vous prie de bien vouloir trouver ci-joint notre rapport trimestriel du 1er trimestre 2026.
Bien cordialement,
Pièce jointe
Q1 2026 trading update Solid revenue growth driven by digital Paris, May 5th, 2026 Solid Q1 revenue growth €880.6m in revenue+2.6% reported revenue growth+5.7% organic...Read More
JCDecaux completed the sale of an additional portion of its stake in APG|SGA to NZZ Paris, April 30th, 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide,...Read More