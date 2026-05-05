PLI Introduces Industry-First AI Competency Framework

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence becomes embedded in everyday legal work, the legal profession is confronting a new challenge: how to define and measure competent, responsible AI use in practice. To address that need, Practising Law Institute (PLI) has released The AI-Ready Lawyer: A Competency Framework for the AI Era.

Developed through PLI’s Innovation Council and the Professional Development Consortium (PDC), along with Creative Lawyers, this groundbreaking new framework offers a shared, practical model for AI competence in legal work, organizing AI readiness into five pillars: AI Fluency, AI-Enhanced Legal Work, Critical Oversight, Ethical AI Governance, and Professional Evolution. Across these pillars, the framework identifies 20 competencies, each described at three proficiency levels: Emerging, Practicing, and Leading.

“AI competence is no longer optional — it’s becoming part of what it means to practice law effectively,” said Kirsten Talmage, Chief Strategy Officer at PLI. “What’s been missing is a shared, practical way to define what competent AI use actually looks like. This framework is about moving beyond tool-specific training and toward durable professional skills that support quality, judgment, and accountability.”

Designed for law firms, in-house legal departments, law schools, bar associations, regulators, and individual lawyers, the framework is intended to support real-world application rather than tool-specific training. It can be mapped to curricula, evaluation rubrics, hiring assessments, and progression expectations across professional settings.

“Not every lawyer needs to be an AI expert, but every lawyer needs to be AI-ready,” said Jen Leonard, Chair of Practising Law Institute’s Innovation Council and founder of Creative Lawyers. “This framework helps define what readiness looks like across roles and experience levels, making AI competence more accessible and giving lawyers a clearer path for development over time."

“PLI has a long history of equipping the legal community with timely resources to support and advance their careers and the practice of law,” said Sharon L. Crane, PLI President. We’re proud to work with experts from across the industry on our Innovation Council, the PDC, and Creative Lawyers to develop this innovative and practical model for learning and growth in the profession.”

The launch of the framework represents the next evolution in PLI’s leadership in professional education and responsibility, following recent initiatives including the creation of PLI’s Innovation Council, expanded AI-focused CLE and CPE programming, original thought leadership content, and strategic partnerships across the legal profession.

For more information and to access The AI-Ready Lawyer: A Competency Framework for the AI Era, visit PLI.edu.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the access to justice community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

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