BizClik Media Launches AI LIVE London 2026 to Unite Global Leaders Driving Enterprise AI Transformation





London, 5 May 2026 – BizClik Media, the global B2B media and events company, has announced the launch of AI LIVE: The London Summit, taking place on 20-21 October 2026 at Olympia London. This inaugural two-day conference and expo marks a significant milestone as the first event of its kind, bringing together enterprise leaders, innovators and AI strategists to explore the transformative impact of artificial intelligence across industries.

The summit will feature 11 dedicated expo zones covering the full spectrum of AI innovation: enterprise AI, robotics, media and entertainment, mobility, digital health, future finance, energy and sustainability, industrial AI, future workforce, start-ups and cybersecurity. Each zone will showcase cutting-edge solutions and provide attendees with hands-on insights into how AI is reshaping business operations and strategy.

Speaking and sponsorship opportunities are now available for organisations looking to position themselves at the forefront of the AI revolution and connect with senior decision-makers from the world's leading brands.

Glen White, CEO at BizClik Media, comments: "Following the strong momentum we’ve built across our global AI portfolio, launching AI LIVE is a natural next step for us. We’re seeing a clear shift in the market – AI is now a priority, and senior leaders are actively looking for opportunities to come together and share how they are applying it within their organisations.

“AI LIVE is designed to bring that community together, connecting senior executives from the world’s leading companies to explore the strategies, challenges and opportunities shaping AI adoption at scale. As with all our events, the focus is on real-world insight and meaningful connections.

“Attendees can expect direct access to the people driving AI transformation, along with practical takeaways they can apply within their own business. It’s set to be an essential touchpoint for leaders looking to stay ahead as AI continues to redefine the competitive landscape.”

Comprehensive expo zones covering key AI sectors

The 11 expo zones have been designed to reflect the diverse applications of AI across industries. From enterprise AI solutions that drive operational efficiency and robotics innovations transforming manufacturing, to digital health breakthroughs and future finance applications, the summit will provide a comprehensive view of AI's impact on business and society.

The energy and sustainability zone will highlight AI's role in addressing climate challenges, while the industrial AI and future workforce zones will explore automation and the evolving nature of work. The start-up zone will showcase emerging innovators and the cybersecurity zone will address critical AI security considerations.

Tom Chapman, Senior Editor at AI Magazine, says: “Our launch of AI LIVE reflects growing demand from business leaders for practical insight into how AI is being applied across industries. This event will create a welcoming space for those conversations at scale.

“The 11 expo zones are designed to reflect the breadth of AI in action – from enterprise AI and robotics to digital health, future finance and sustainability.

“With key topics including industrial AI, workforce transformation, start-ups and cybersecurity, we're confident AI LIVE will give attendees a clear view of where AI is heading and what it means for their companies.”

Tom Chapman, Senior Editor of AI Magazine, presenting the AI in Sustainability panel at The Net Zero Summit 2026

Driving industry engagement and innovation

AI LIVE: The London Summit arrives at a pivotal moment for the AI industry, as organisations accelerate their adoption of emerging technologies. The event will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, networking and collaboration, enabling attendees to gain practical insights from real-world implementations and connect with peers facing similar challenges and opportunities.

The summit's comprehensive format is set to facilitate meaningful conversations between technology providers, enterprise buyers and industry experts, fostering partnerships that drive innovation forward.

More than 1,000 senior leaders will convene at AI LIVE to explore how enterprise AI is advancing across strategy, infrastructure and measurable business value.

Sessions will highlight AI’s impact on industrial automation, cybersecurity and robotics, with a focus on real-world deployment, risk management and operational efficiency.

The agenda also covers AI’s role in energy, sustainability and mobility, from smart grids and carbon tracking to autonomous vehicles and intelligent transport systems.

Key Details:

Date: 20-21 October 2026

Location: Olympia London, Hammersmith Rd, London W14 8UX

Secure Your Tickets Here .

For speaking and sponsor opportunities, email Beckie Jordan, Head of Events Communications at rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About AI Magazine

AI Magazine connects the leading AI executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With a comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the AI community. Join us today to shape the future for generations to come.

About AI LIVE

On 20–21 October 2026, the inaugural AI LIVE: The London Summit will arrive at Olympia London, bringing together more than 2,000 global leaders under the theme Technology + Human Purpose. This two-day conference and expo is designed for C-suite executives, AI strategists and innovators preparing for the next era of artificial intelligence.

With more than 50 speakers, 11 expo spaces and four executive workshops, the summit delivers practical insight into generative AI, automation, governance, digital identity and enterprise transformation. At the heart of the event is the Immersive AI Experience, featuring live demonstrations, interactive showcases and hands-on environments that bring AI's real-world impact to life.

Media Contact

Beckie Jordan

Head of Events Communications