AstroTurf® Systems Meet NFL-NFLPA Joint Field Surface Safety and Performance Committee Criteria





DALTON, Ga., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AstroTurf® is pleased to announce that all three of its football systems have successfully met the required testing directed by the joint professional field-surface safety and performance committee, a significant milestone that reflects the company’s continued investment in building surfaces designed for the highest level of the game. These AstroTurf systems met the criteria outlined in the testing protocol developed and executed by Biocore LLC during the official field-surface screening conducted March 15–18.

The company’s 3D system with underlayment pad, 3D system without underlayment pad, and Rhino system each passed all three required benchmarks: the BEAST test, the STRIKE test, and infill depth.

These outcomes build on years of independent testing, research, and product development across the AstroTurf family of systems. AstroTurf has consistently invested in third-party evaluation to better understand surface performance, athlete interaction, and the long-term demands placed on football fields at the highest levels of play. That work has helped shape systems designed around traction control, cleat release, infill stability, and overall surface consistency. For AstroTurf, passing these measures is not an isolated result, it is the product of a long-term commitment to engineering surfaces that can meet the performance and safety expectations of the modern game.

Beyond the testing itself, AstroTurf believes the result validates the practical strengths of its football systems. The company’s RootZone® approach is designed to help control infill movement, limit splash, and maintain a more consistent playing surface over time. Combined with the broader AstroTurf family of technologies, that focus is intended to support cleaner cleat interaction, more stable field performance, reduced maintenance burden, and a modern football surface built for repeated high-level use.

“This is an important result for our company and for the customers who trust our systems,” said Rob Mitchell, Vice President of Development & Strategy. “We have invested heavily in independent testing, system design, and on-field performance because we believe surfaces at the highest level should be held to the highest standard. Seeing all three of our systems meet these requirements is a strong reflection of that work.”

All three field systems have passed the NFL-NFLPA criteria. The joint testing process is designed to evaluate whether field systems meet required performance measures for use in Stadiums. Those requirements have demonstrated a surface that can limit excessive traction loads as natural grass does, which can increase player safety without a compromise in playability.

As standards for field safety and performance continue to evolve, AstroTurf remains committed to investing in research, testing, and surface innovation that support athlete performance and long-term field quality at every level of the sport.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company’s portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

Media Contact: Liam.kissinger@astroturf.com

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