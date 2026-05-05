American Nurses Association Calls for Nurse-Led Guardrails on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Silver Spring, MD, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Nurses Association (ANA) released consensus findings from its inaugural AI in Nursing Practice Think Tank, convened on April 22, 2026. The report reflects the shared professional judgment of nursing leaders across practice, education, research, regulation, industry, and policy on how artificial intelligence is already affecting nursing and the guardrails that must be in place to protect patients, nurses, and the nursing profession.

The consensus report identifies a series of significant risks, including:

Concerns about the erosion of professional judgment through overreliance on AI outputs

Unclear accountability and liability when AI tools influence care decisions

Algorithmic bias with the potential to exacerbate risks to patient safety and healthcare disparities

Increased cognitive burden from poorly implemented AI tools

Lack of nursing-specific governance and standards for evaluating and using AI tools responsibly at the bedside, in education, or in leadership decision-making

Five focused, near-term actions were also identified, including issuing clear, nurse-led guardrails, curating a nursing AI playbook, advancing AI literacy and competence, strengthening policy and regulatory advocacy, and sustaining robust cross-sector collaboration.

“Artificial intelligence is already shaping nursing work in critical ways,” said Brad Goettl, DNP, DHA, APRN, FAAN, FACHE, Chief Nursing Officer of the American Nurses Enterprise. “The profession is at a pivotal moment that requires deliberate, nurse-led action to protect patient safety, ensure nurse well-being, and sustain public trust.⁠ We are excited by the clear, immediate actions that have emerged from the Think Tank that will define how the organization moves forward in putting the nurse voice at the center of AI and patient care.”

Download the consensus summary here: Artificial Intelligence in Nursing Practice: Consensus Findings from the ANA AI in Nursing Practice Think Tank.